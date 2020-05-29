Taylor Swift just burned Donald Trump on Twitter and OMG it was epic

For the longest time, Taylor Swift kept her lips tightly sealed about the political climate in America. Then in October 2018 that all changed when she spoke up for LGBTQ people in a statement against then-Tennessee representative and Congress candidate Marsha Blackburn.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” Swift said, before railing into Blackburn for being a racist, homophobic, transphobic, anti-woman, anti-Black bigot whose on the wrong side of history.

Welp, it looks like she’s done it again!

Swift just issued a very strongly-worded statement against Donald Trump just hours after he called for “thugs” (his word) in Minnesota to be shot in the streets.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” she wrote to her more than 86 million followers.

In just a matter of hours, the tweet has received over 550K likes, 160K retweets, and hundreds of comments. (And counting!)

Out actor Ben Platt voiced his support of Swift’s tweet with a good, old-fashioned “f*ck yeah!”

Swift burn, Taylor. Nicely done.

