Love Wins: Get your gay on with these top 10 finds from Kohl’s Pride Collection

Not since we were tweens have we been so eager for June to arrive. Warm weather, Pride celebrations, and friends–we call that the trifecta of happiness.

To celebrate Pride Month, Kohl’s is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. With this contribution, Kohl’s has donated $225,000 to The Trevor Project since 2019 and is committed to furthering the work of this life-saving organization.

Whether you’re headed to the parades, entertaining loved ones at home, or simply sprucing up your nest with a dash of color, Kohl’s Pride Collection has everything you need to celebrate in style.

1. Pride Flag

You’ll be over and under the rainbow with this 3-by-5-foot vibrant polyester flag that you can wipe clean after the party.

2. Tees, Tees, and More Tees (for everyone in your life)



Trust us, your entire T-shirt drawer is about to be updated, whether it’s Men’s Sonoma Good For Life Love Tee, Disney tees featuring Mickey in all his rainbow glory, or a variety of DC Comics classics like Batman and Wonder Woman.

3. Simply Vera Vera Wang Baubles

This collection of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pins is made of hematite and comes in a dazzling array of shapes and styles.

4. Rainbow Summer Suit + Tie Set

You woke up this morning not knowing you needed this Suitmeister Rainbow Summer Suit and Tie Set—a three-piece, slim-fit, machine-washable number to make you the talk of the pride town. But now you know, so there’s no excuse. HOW. AMAZING. IS THIS. SUIT.

5. “All You Need Is Love” Wall Art





The Beatles laid it out back in 1967. Hang this Framed Wall Art in any room of the house to beam positive vibes 24/7.

6. Love Wins Rainbow Mask





Made of super-soft cotton with a bendable nose bar and a built-in slot for filters, these festive face masks make great Pride gifts for everyone in your circle.

8. Vans® Doheny Kids’ Rainbow Checkered Skate Shoes

Remind the kids in your modern family just how cool their parent is by bestowing on them a pair of pastel-checkerboard Vans® so they can keep up with you all Pride season and into the summer.

9. Turkish Cotton Beach Towel

This 6-by-3-foot absorbent towel is made of Turkish cotton and doubles as an opulent beach towel or a bright tablecloth for patio parties. And it comes in eight colors!

10. Plush Indoor Outdoor Throw Pillows

Oversized and super-cozy, this set of soft throw pillows by The Big One will brighten up any couch, futon, bed, or patio chaise. You’re going to need a place to rest your happy, weary head after the party that is Pride.

Because Love Wins.

Shop the entire Kohl’s Pride Collection!