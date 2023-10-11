Lukas Gage comes out on screen, Troye Sivan has something to give & the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch
- Doom Patrol: Season 4, Part 2 — Now Streaming (Max): Say farewell to one of the quirkiest, most charming superhero shows out there, which counts Matt Bomer among its eclectic, lovable cast.
- Down Low — Now Available (VOD): Lukas Gage co-wrote and stars in this dark comedy opposite Zachary Quinto—about one wild night that all starts with a happy ending.
- Eismayer — Now Available (VOD): Inspired by real events, this is the story of a hard*ss Austrian drill sergeant who falls for one of the new recruits at the boot camp he runs.
- The Latent Image — Now Available (VOD): A thriller writer finds his work come to life when a sexy—but possibly dangerous—stranger arrives at his isolated cabin in the woods.
- The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime — Now Streaming (Fubo TV): 25 years after the tragic death that shocked the nation, this doc explores its complicated legacy.
- The Fall Of The House Of Usher — Oct. 12 (Netflix): From the creator of The Haunting Of Hill House and Bly Manor comes another eerie tale, this one inspired by the work of Edgar Allan Poe.
- House Of Villains — Oct. 12 (E!): The contestants you love to hate from past reality shows come together to compete and throw each other under the bus for a $200,000 prize.
- Dear David — Oct. 13 (Theaters): Based on the viral ghost story from queer illustrator Adam Ellis, this horror follows a Buzzfeed writer being stalked—online and off—by the ghost of creepy child.
- Anatomy Of A Fall — Oct. 13 (Select Theaters): Hotly tipped for Oscar season, this French nail-biter is about a queer woman who must prove her innocence after her husband’s mysterious death.
Culture Catch-Up
FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES: Back in 1987, a stoner comedy is probably the last place you’d expect to see a queer punk-rock anthem, but that’s exactly what we got in Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]
IN A LATHER: In the incredibly self-aware teaser for season seven of Elite, it suddenly dawns on special guest star Anitta that she’s probably going to be killed off—it’s Elite, after all! Throw in a quick shot of shirtless hottie André Lamoglia, and… Netflix knows exactly what it’s doing. [Read all about it on Queerty]
DOOM GENERATION: Trailblazing indie directors Gregg Araki and Richard Linklater sat down for an entertaining conversation about capturing the essence of Gen X through their work, and the former even teased he’s got a new project in the works—no doubt as wild and queer as the rest of his oeuvre. [Interview]
TICKLED RED: On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver came to the defense of Drag Race‘s fabulous Jaidynn Diore Fierce—and drag performers everywhere—after a politician from her home state of Tennessee tried to blast her for wearing an Elmo costume. The TikTok of Ms. Fierce cackling along with the clip is a true delight.
@jaidynnfierce 🤓Reading is what??? FUNDAMENTAL! I am honored to be featured on @Last Week Tonight I am HOWLING at the reads! Before you bring me up, you can at least research HOW to say my name 💅🏾 @gabriellehansontn #ElmoisQUEEN ♬ original sound – Jaidynn Fierce
JUMP SCARE: So-called “Spooky Season” is in full swing, and with the release of horror movie Dear David just around the corner, we explored the story’s eerie origins—and the hunky queer creator behind it! [Read all about it on Queerty]
THE X FACTOR: With his third album, Something To Give Each Other, out this Friday, Troye Sivan is everywhere—not that we’re complaining. In a new interview, the pop star discusses how Lil Nas X inspired him to ditch the hang-ups and embrace his sexuality. (Plus, check out the teaser for his new video below, which co-stars hottie Ross Lynch!) [The Guardian]
GET ON YOUR FEET: The Ali Forney Center has announced its annual SERVE party in NYC, a fierce dance-a-thon the raises funds for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth. The Nov. 12 event counts Kevin Aviance, Rosé, and Tenderoni among its performers. If you want to join in on the fun or donate, it’s definitely not too late! [The Ali Forney Center]
LEAD THE WAY: Rustin—the biopic of the eponymous gay activist who helped organize the history-making March On Washington 60 years ago—is one of our most anticipated movies of the fall. For National Coming Out Day, Netflix shared an early preview clip that’s both inspiring and steamy, while reminding us that Colman Domingo’s one of the most talented actors working today.
SLAY!: Prime Video’s throwback horror-comedy Totally Killer is an absolute blast, and we have queer director Nahnatchka Khan to thank, gleefully slashing up genre tropes while paying reverence to the classics. [Read all about it on INTO]
DADDIES-TO-BE: Coming soon to the BBC is Lost Boys And Fairies, a series that follows a young, gay couple (played by Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee) on the journey to adoption and starting a family. No release date yet, but the network has your first-look photos! [BBC]
The Final Hump
Today, October 11, marks National Coming Out Day, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that reminds us everyone’s coming-out journey is different. To prove that, Queerty has an exclusive preview clip of the wild gay comedy Down Low—now available on digital platforms—that features Lukas Gage’s masseuse Cameron sharing his rather unique coming-out story with Zachary Quinto’s closeted, wealthy client, Gary. It’s a vulnerable moment that brings this odd couple closer together, albeit one immediately undercut by Cameron’s foul-mouthed, defiant message for his bigoted father. Sweet, filthy, and unabashedly queer—that’s pretty much Down Low in a nutshell!