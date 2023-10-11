Lukas Gage comes out on screen, Troye Sivan has something to give & the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Jaidynn Diore Fierce, Getty Images (left) | Troye Sivan, TikTok (center), Lukas Gage in ‘Down Low,’ Sony Pictures (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES: Back in 1987, a stoner comedy is probably the last place you’d expect to see a queer punk-rock anthem, but that’s exactly what we got in Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

IN A LATHER: In the incredibly self-aware teaser for season seven of Elite, it suddenly dawns on special guest star Anitta that she’s probably going to be killed off—it’s Elite, after all! Throw in a quick shot of shirtless hottie André Lamoglia, and… Netflix knows exactly what it’s doing. [Read all about it on Queerty]

This is Élite… what were you expecting?!? ?



Season 7, STARRING ANITTA!!!, premieres October 20. pic.twitter.com/ZUYFa4ouCR — Netflix (@netflix) October 9, 2023

DOOM GENERATION: Trailblazing indie directors Gregg Araki and Richard Linklater sat down for an entertaining conversation about capturing the essence of Gen X through their work, and the former even teased he’s got a new project in the works—no doubt as wild and queer as the rest of his oeuvre. [Interview]

TICKLED RED: On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver came to the defense of Drag Race‘s fabulous Jaidynn Diore Fierce—and drag performers everywhere—after a politician from her home state of Tennessee tried to blast her for wearing an Elmo costume. The TikTok of Ms. Fierce cackling along with the clip is a true delight.

♬ original sound – Jaidynn Fierce @jaidynnfierce 🤓Reading is what??? FUNDAMENTAL! I am honored to be featured on @Last Week Tonight I am HOWLING at the reads! Before you bring me up, you can at least research HOW to say my name 💅🏾 @gabriellehansontn #ElmoisQUEEN

JUMP SCARE: So-called “Spooky Season” is in full swing, and with the release of horror movie Dear David just around the corner, we explored the story’s eerie origins—and the hunky queer creator behind it! [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE X FACTOR: With his third album, Something To Give Each Other, out this Friday, Troye Sivan is everywhere—not that we’re complaining. In a new interview, the pop star discusses how Lil Nas X inspired him to ditch the hang-ups and embrace his sexuality. (Plus, check out the teaser for his new video below, which co-stars hottie Ross Lynch!) [The Guardian]

GET ON YOUR FEET: The Ali Forney Center has announced its annual SERVE party in NYC, a fierce dance-a-thon the raises funds for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth. The Nov. 12 event counts Kevin Aviance, Rosé, and Tenderoni among its performers. If you want to join in on the fun or donate, it’s definitely not too late! [The Ali Forney Center]

LEAD THE WAY: Rustin—the biopic of the eponymous gay activist who helped organize the history-making March On Washington 60 years ago—is one of our most anticipated movies of the fall. For National Coming Out Day, Netflix shared an early preview clip that’s both inspiring and steamy, while reminding us that Colman Domingo’s one of the most talented actors working today.

SLAY!: Prime Video’s throwback horror-comedy Totally Killer is an absolute blast, and we have queer director Nahnatchka Khan to thank, gleefully slashing up genre tropes while paying reverence to the classics. [Read all about it on INTO]

DADDIES-TO-BE: Coming soon to the BBC is Lost Boys And Fairies, a series that follows a young, gay couple (played by Sion Daniel Young and Fra Fee) on the journey to adoption and starting a family. No release date yet, but the network has your first-look photos! [BBC]

The Final Hump

Today, October 11, marks National Coming Out Day, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that reminds us everyone’s coming-out journey is different. To prove that, Queerty has an exclusive preview clip of the wild gay comedy Down Low—now available on digital platforms—that features Lukas Gage’s masseuse Cameron sharing his rather unique coming-out story with Zachary Quinto’s closeted, wealthy client, Gary. It’s a vulnerable moment that brings this odd couple closer together, albeit one immediately undercut by Cameron’s foul-mouthed, defiant message for his bigoted father. Sweet, filthy, and unabashedly queer—that’s pretty much Down Low in a nutshell!