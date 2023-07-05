Luke Macfarlane talks ‘Bros’ box office & why he turned down ‘Barbie’

Actor and new dad Luke Macfarlane, 43, has chatted with The Hollywood Reporter about his career and upcoming projects.
During the conversation, he revealed he was offered a small role in the upcoming Barbie movie. Regretfully, he felt compelled to turn it down.
Around the same time, director Nick Stoller offered him an ongoing role on the show, Platonic, playing the husband of Rose Byrne. It’s now streaming on Apple TV+.
“I had auditioned for a small part in Barbie and got it. And then I got an email from Nick [Stoller, Bros director] that was like, ‘I think you’d be really great in this part [in Platonic].’ I was like, ‘Great. I have this offer for Barbie, so you gotta let me know.’ We tried to make it work, and I was like, ‘You know what? I really, really wanted to work on this show.’ Careers are funny things — you never really know. When I read about the character on the page, I was like, ‘This is somebody I understand.’”
He added that passing on Barbie was “one of those brutal things.”
“Yeah, the timing couldn’t work out for both. I’m not trying to sound boastful. It was a small, little part, but I’ve never been part of some beautiful, big, cool thing like that. It would have been cool to be able to do both,” he said.
Bros
Macfarlane starred opposite Billy Eichner last year in Bros, the first big, gay rom-com from a major studio. The movie performed poorly at the box office, despite positive reviews.
Macfarlane said he was still proud of the movie and believed it would stand the test of time.
He said the initial box office takings left him “disappointed.”
“But it’s OK. I really felt super proud about the movie. I can’t think of anything that I felt was a big mistake in making it, so it’s disappointing,” he explained. “Billy is so, so, so talented, so funny, so creative, has such a big heart. So it’s disappointing, but this is a business. And I think people are gonna find it.
“A guy came up to me in the gym the other day and was like, ‘I came home, my 17-year-old son was watching Bros. And I was like, I know that guy’ — and he knew me from the gym. He sat down and watched it. Hopefully, people will discover it that way. There’s a long tradition of films that don’t kill it in the box office but stand the test of time, and I believe Bros will be like that.”
Macfarlane said he was due to star in another Hallmark Chrismas movie. He joked that he was happy to continue his reign as the king of genre at the channel.
Last month, Macfarlane announced that he and his partner, Hig Roberts, had become parents for the first time. Their daughter, Tess Eleanor Macfarlane, was born June 4th, via a surrogate.
19 Comments
LegionKeign
I tried twice to watch Bros, once sober, once stoned and I just could not get pass Billy Eichner and his whiny voice and shitty acting/attitude.
I’m a bad Gay.
LOL!
ZzBomb
I adore Luke MacFarlane but Bros is awful. It starts out really good, funny, cute, the type of Rom-Com the gay community needs. But then, somewhere about half way thru it becomes cringe, pedantic, preachy, and unfunny. It becomes more about, what I perceived to be, Eichner’s issues with life and the gay community in general than it does about anything else much less a romantic relationship.
cuteguy
Luke seems very balanced. He’s an out actor that doesn’t feel the need to share his personal life. Most didn’t even know he had a partner in life and now he’s a dad. Congrats to him and his growing family. He’s definitely a great representative of the lgbtq community, especially in the entertainment industry.
Raphael
Sorry, but the characters are terrible! Billy’s character is horrible, annoying, not likeable at all! Luke’s character is not much better, and what that weird, over the top, “masc voice” he is doing the entire movie!? It could have been good, but they ruined…
Cam
Queerty said: “Macfarlane starred opposite Billy Eichner last year in Bros, the first big rom-com from a major studio.”
The first big rom-com?? No, that studio has done lots of “big” rom coms.
Are we catering to the right wing so much now that Queerty was afraid to mention the little fact that it was a gay rom com?
Pietro D
What are U talking about? It was the first major Gay rom-com from a major studio. Everyone would have known that. And yest, Universal has done a million and one rom-coms but NEVER BEFORE a gay rom-com!
abfab
I can’t wait for the next horrible gay romcom to come out so we can stop talking about this one.
FreddieW
Is he one of those actors who doesn’t watch his own movies, that he doesn’t see what’s wrong with it? Like the writing and the main character?
How many ways can you insult straight people and expect to have them watch your gay movie? And if your main character isn’t even likeable to gay people, that movie is not going to stand the test of time.
Pietro D
Try being more understanding, bro…….. that would go a long way! I know things were not perfect on “Bros” and it did take some time adjusting to Billy, but I somehow, did…….. and truth be told, I was quite happy with the result despite its failure at the box office. But since when has box office success been of capital importance? Just think of the myriad box office failures that have become classics, that have gone on to earn Oscars for the team and individual performance…. case in point: Bonnie and Clyde and so many films to follow..
dbmcvey
Box Office has nothing to do with the quality of a movie. Bros was really good, I wish people would let it go. A lot of people don’t like Billy Eichner but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad movie. I saw it in a pretty full theater and the audience loved it and were laughing hysterically.
ZzBomb
The first half was funny, the second half was….. something. But funny isn’t it.
dbmcvey
Disagree.
SoloMcDaniel
I watched it on Prime and also thought it was good. I expected the usual bottom jokes other easy laughs but the first part was decent and I thought it was actually going to “expose” how a lot of gays are fake and can’t be trusted. Second part was standard “rom-com” stuff and I skipped the “song” scene. There were a lot scenes I related to and kind of saw what Eichner was trying to do.
Diplomat
Luke was great in Brothers and Sisters but hasn’t hit it big in movies yet. Barbie would have helped. Bros was dismal at best. I wish him luck on landing a great role in a significant movie soon.
Cam
Wow, the same old right wing troll that always attacks ANY LGBTQ movies or TV brought in FOUR of it’s screenames to attack “Bros”.
You trolls REALLY hate any queer media products don’t you? LOL
As always, your trolling is sad and weak.
Mark Smith
I enjoyed “Bros” more than I expected to. But I honestly don’t get what made Apatow & Co. think it had the makings of a mainstream hit. Way too, um, frank.
Louis
I enjoyed Bros more than I expected to, but I can see what people mean about Billy; he was the weakest and least realistic character. Whereas Luke’s character was awesome.
I’ve been watching Platonic and am really enjoying Luke’s parts. He’s a great actor who doesn’t need to be limited to Hallmark Christmas clichés, and I love the fact that he’s playing a straight man and is entirely believable.
Rikki Roze
I thought both Eichner and MacFarlane were excellent in Bros and that the movie itself was very good. Some of the issues dealt with in the film and the honesty with which those issues were approached were probably a bit too much for the maturity level of a lot of people who saw the film. It just wasn’t what they were expecting or able to reach up to.
montegutdude
Kind of ironic to see a story about “Bros” on here today, a site I browse daily but on which I rarely comment. Yesterday for the 4th, we actually chose “Bros” as the film to watch to wind down the evening and before everyone went home. No one had seen it.
Opinions vary on all things, but I, for one, did not enjoy the film much. The film is weighed down by Billy Eichner’s incessant complaining, whiny tone and inability to escape his own ego. By the end of the film, everyone present was ready for it to be over. The only saving grace for us was the Luke McFarlane character. This beautiful, sexy man who we did care about and who we actually enjoyed seeing find happiness at the film’s end. But the Billy Eichner character? Couldn’t care less what happened to that guy and honestly, he lucked out by finding someone as amazing as he did because he surely did not earn or deserve his affection.
I’m not a bad gay. I’m not a right wing troll. I’m a liberal, gay dude who lives openly and just really didn’t enjoy the film. And it was mostly because of the nonstop b**ching. So for us, comeon, the negative press is deserved.