Madison Cawthorn’s crappy week continues with announcement of 2022 challenger… who happens to be gay

Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s week has gone from bad to worse to worser.
First, Buzzfeed published a damning report in which more than 30 of his former friends, classmates, and acquaintances accused him of sexual harassment, misconduct, and other inappropriate behavior. Then the Washington Post ran a story claiming he lied about that 2014 car crash that left him partially paralyzed.
Now, the newly-elected first-term lawmaker from North Carolina has his first 2022 Democratic challenger, and it’s a gay Christian minister with three kids.
“Some people will say, a gay woman who’s a Christian minister just can’t get elected in the South. Not to mention she’s a Democrat,” Jasmine Beach-Ferrara says in a campaign video released today. “But I say, an insurrectionist, who flirts with Nazis, and fires up a violent crowd to attack our democracy, well, he shouldn’t get reelected anywhere.”
Well, damn. She’s not messing around.
I’m Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and I’m running against Madison Cawthorn. As a gay woman, Christian minister, mom of 3, I’ve heard “you can’t” all my life. I’m ready to prove the skeptics wrong again. Please retweet and ask everyone you know to follow this account to join us. pic.twitter.com/dJroXf3bWf
— Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@jbeachferrara) March 3, 2021
Beach-Ferrara definitely has an uphill battle ahead of her. Not only did Cawthorn beat his last Democratic opponent 54 to 42, but she’s running in a district that Donald Trump won by 11 points in 2020. Still, she believes she has what it takes to unseat the accused sexual predator.
In her campaign video, Beach-Ferrara, who currently serves as Buncombe County commissioner, touted winning local seats in her district, as well as her advocacy work around marriage equality and other social issues, and her ability to work across the aisle.
I am Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara. I am running against Madison Cawthorn. I have 4.5K followers. My opponent has 256K.
Can you please retweet this and ask everyone you know to follow this account to build our platform?
— Jasmine Beach-Ferrara (@jbeachferrara) March 3, 2021
Speaking to local media this week, Beach-Ferrara said, “My faith teaches me that leadership starts with empathy, compassion, and listening and then getting to work to help people. That’s the kind of leadership I want to offer instead of the division and mean-spiritedness we’re getting now.”
MiguelInVanCT
Jasmine Beach-Ferrara seems like a shoe in, however knowing Queerty (we can include Towleroad), they probably won’t spend as much time focusing on her as much as they did when Madison, a good looking guy with no leadership experience, when he first announced his candidacy.
BoylesqueBubble
Yet ANOTHER article about Madison, written by the only Queerty “editor” who writes about him with the ferocity of someone on a sex offender registry: Graham Gremore. Must be disappointing for Graham when straight men (the kind we know he fops to considering his article output) who are halfway decent looking, are asshats. So he writes his sh*t articles on them. No one here cares about Madison, Graham!
Josh447
“No one here cares about Madison, Graham!”.
Not true.
I care.
I care that someone puts jackal Cawthorne down, and fast.
This article was uplifting in that there is now a potential to get that done. And this new contender seems to have the fire power to do it. There has been no reporting on TV about this guy and his issues in the last few days so I was glad to see Queerty pick this up. Cawthorn’s a threat to democracy and I applaud Graham for getting at it.
BoylesqueBubble
@Josh447 Graham’s obsession with this guy is because he’s decent looking, and the very type Graham drools over in his creepy articles about heterosexual men. But it’s clickbait because it’s a picture of Madison as the thumbnail and the main picture as well, making Graham’s jerk-off fantasy front and center. Sorry, but maybe plenty of us (and there are) are sick of Graham’s one sided creepy-rape-y obsession that he has with heterosexual men. Why not show the new gay contender he’s writing about? Probably because he’s not photogenic like Graham’s obsession, so we get stuck with looking at Wheelchair Happy Ken, as he’s in Graham’s spank bank.
MiguelInVanCT
Na, the one common thread between all of his articles is outrage. He creates views by highlighting us vs them which creates further divide in society. Madison is simply a tool, #doubleentendre
Josh447
I have no triggers on gay guys who like straight guys, an assumption you’re making about Graham. Every journalist knows a pretty face gets clicks so seems he’s doing his job description as titled. Count me out as down playing him as I’ve always been one for mounting a good challenge. Good for him IF that’s his thing.
Now for the thing that really counts, inseating the jackal, do you have anything politically constructive to offer?
Josh447
Josh447
Josh447
joeboyle49
I HOPE THIS WOMAN MOPS THE FL;OOR WITH MADSON CAWTHORN!
Liquid Silver
Regrettably, looking at the district, all Maddy has to do is double down on the Nazi-ism and he’s a shoo-in. Toss in a couple yee-haws and he may win by a landslide.
Them voters ain’t smart. It’s North Carolina’s 11th, in the western part of the state. Asheville is the most “urban” part of the place.