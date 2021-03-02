it rains, it pours

Madison Cawthorn’s bad week just got even worse and it’s only Tuesday

By

It’s only Tuesday and Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is already having what is arguably the worst week of his career thus far.

First, Buzzfeed published a damning report about the homophobic lawmaker over the weekend in which more than 30 of his former friends, classmates, and acquaintances accused him of sexual harassment, misconduct, and other inappropriate behavior.

The accusations included things like calling the women derogatory names in public, interrogating them about their sex lives, forcing them to sit in his lap, grabbing and kissing them without their consent, and locking them in his car then driving them to remote areas.

Related: “Rapey” Madison Cawthorn accused of forcing women to go on “fun drives” and other disturbing acts

Then the Washington Post ran a story claiming Cawthorn lied about that 2014 car crash that left him partially paralyzed.

Bradley Ledford, who pulled Cawthorn from the wreckage, opened up for the first time about the accident and offered a drastically different version of the story than what the young politician told people on the campaign trail last year.

Cawthorn claimed he was left to die “in a fiery tomb,” but Ledford says that’s “false” and that he “pulled him out of the car the second that I was able to.” In addition to that, Cawthorn claimed he was “declared dead” after the crash, but the police report says he was “incapacitated.”

Now, Cawthorn and his team are struggling to deal with the fallout from the onslaught of negative press.

Not only has his communications director, Micah Bock, set his Twitter page to private, but he’s absolutely failing in the damage control department.

Instead of, say, crafting a statement in response to the scandals or holding a press conference to try and clear up any misconceptions, Bock has been dodging requests for comments and instead referring media outlets to two random quotes Cawthorn gave last September while on the campaign trail:

On September 4th, 2020 Rep. Cawthorn responded to the questions you are asking, saying: “I have never done anything sexually inappropriate in my life”

On September 4th, 2020 Rep. Cawthorn said: “If I have a daughter, I want her to grow up in a world where people know to explicitly ask before touching her. If I had a son, I want him to be able to grow up in a world where he would not be called a sexual predator for trying to kiss someone.”

As for Cawthorn, he hasn’t said anything about his PR nightmare on social media, nor has he given any interviews about it. Instead, he went on Fox News this morning to talk about… Dr. Seuss.

Seriously, folx, you can’t make this sh*t up.

Speaking to Fox & Friends, the 25-year-old railed against people trying to “cancel” the popular children’s book author. Evidently, that’s the most pressing matter on his agenda at the moment.

Cawthorn clearly does not want to talk about the multiple scandals he’s currently embroiled in. Unfortunately for him, his name has been trending all day on Twitter.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.