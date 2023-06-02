Madonna enters her latest ‘Popular’ era with The Weeknd & absolutely everyone is eating it all up

Madonna has been ruling pop music since 1983 and her reign is showing no signs of slowing down.

As she readies to launch her Celebration Tour, which will highlight her storied 40-year career of hits, the Queen of Pop can now add one more to her legendary list of bangers.

On Friday, The Weeknd released his new single “Popular” with the one and only Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone and it’s already being unanimously heralded as a bonafide summer bop.

Listen to the The Weeknd and Madonna making beautiful music together:

The upbeat track also features rapper Playboi Carti and is from the soundtrack to The Idol, the HBO series starring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan.

In addition to collaborating on the chorus, Madonna puts the haters to bed and lets her vocal powers speak for themselves as she triumphantly sings the verse: “I know that you see me (Oh), time’s gone by/ Spent my whole life runnin’ from your flashin’ lights/Try to own it (Uh), but I’m alright (Yeah)/You can’t take my soul without a f*ckin’ fight.”

Sing Mother, sanggggggg!

Despite continuing to put out hit albums and jams that have topped the dance charts, Madonna has not had a top 10 hit on the Billboard 100 since “Gimme All Your Luvin'” in 2012. That could all soon change as “Popular” has already entered the top 10 on iTunes.

As expected, Madonna’s army of dedicated fans couldn’t help but rejoice over her latest musical magic.

Let the choir sing:

Can’t stop listening to #Popular. I have zero doubt that it is ? going to be a hit!!!!? #TheIdol #Madonna pic.twitter.com/vHSUNBYoMV — Jamesy ™? (@youknowwhat6504) June 2, 2023

Everybody scream ‘cause she popular

She mainstream ‘cause she popular ? @madonna @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/vuxSIj0oNY — madge gone wild | celebration tour era (@intomygroove) June 2, 2023

Everybody on Facebook praising Madonna’s part on ‘popular’ pic.twitter.com/G1ps64bVxT — . (@bradsgroove) June 2, 2023

POPULAR is a B-O-P as expected! And Madonna’s vocals sound silky and clean on this ???? This is gonna do well #TheWeeknd #Madonna #PlayboiCarti #Popular pic.twitter.com/P8bNYJNh8P — KB? (@KyuketsukiBaby) June 2, 2023

Madonna finally giving us a real decent single after years. Popular her best song since 4 minutes. We really won this time. pic.twitter.com/LKHFjYsdft — Bruno The Insider (@JLOAccess) June 2, 2023

Popular just reached the Top 10 on US iTunes pic.twitter.com/pH50vDmyVB — madonna stans? (@MAD0NNAARMY1) June 2, 2023

Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and Madonna) OUT NOW ? pic.twitter.com/8xAhoxAFzV — Chris Chandler (@amaterial_boi) June 2, 2023

Madonna sounds so good on popular omg mother is back pic.twitter.com/c6Q9YtTcQr — ?????? (fan acc) (@badkidsfame) June 2, 2023

Madonna’s voice on this song!!! I love her so much “you can’t take my soul without a fucking fight” yesssss @theweeknd @madonna @playboicarti https://t.co/AivXPEvBHx — Abdi Nazemian (@Abdaddy) June 2, 2023

While many may have assumed Madonna was the one “desperate” to work with The Weeknd because he’s been riding a career high in the last few years, turns out it was the other way around.

“I’ve always wanted to work with her,” The Weeknd said of the “Vogue” singer to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

He also teased that more music between the two could be on the way.

“I’ve always wanted to write and produce a Madonna album … well, co-produce with her, of course … because she’s a visionary and she has such a singular vision, and I just want to come into her world and create a classic Madonna album. That was always my dream,” The Weeknd added. “Hopefully, this is the appetizer for that.”

Madonna appears to be in an extra collaborative spirit as she’s also set to release a new track with Sam Smith.

The duo gave fans a taste of their upcoming single “Vulgar” and it’s got a dirty club vibe to it. While it isn’t set to be released until June 9th, some fans have been sharing leaks of the deep house banger.

Between “Popular” and “Vulgar,” Madonna’s ready to give Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” a run for its queer song of the summer money!

But there’s actually no competition as we can stan them all equally, because gay rights!