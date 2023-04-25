Madonna rewears one of her most iconic outfits and teases what to expect on the Celebration Tour

credit: Shutterstock

Madonna wants to “Dress You Up” in some of her legendary lewks!

In preparation for her career-spanning Celebration World Tour, the Queen of Pop took a trip down memory lane as she revisited several of her most famous style moments while digging through her extensive fashion archives.

Madonna gave fans an exclusive peek into her massive storage space, which featured stacked rows of boxes, bins, and an endless array of garment bags.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane!” Madonna captioned her post. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

While life-long Madonnaphiles could lose their minds imagining all the pieces of pop iconography that laid within those hallowed racks, the “Vogue” songstress didn’t waste any time in revealing which revered items she was offering up for view during this impromptu exhibit on her Instagram page.

The slideshow centers on shots of the Jean Paul Gaultier-designed cone bras made famous on Madonna’s groundbreaking Blond Ambition Tour in 1990.

In the first photo, the 64-year-old models a blue velvet one which resembled a version of Gaultier’s first take on the cone bra from his fashion show in 1984.

While Madonna had worn Gaultier outfits early in her career, the tour was the pair’s first official collaboration. None of us have been the same since.

Next up comes the classic cone bra/corset combo she wore while performing “Express Yourself” during the 57 dates of Blond Ambition. Herstory in the making!

Don’t go for second best baby, and revisit the OG:

Among the other artifacts Madonna previewed were her black leather cage corset, a purple bejeweled bustier, a pair of lace-trimmed bloomers, and the master copies of her 1991 tour film Truth or Dare.

It’s unclear if she plans to wear any of these costumes again on her Celebration Tour, but gay boys can dream!

Along with the images of the items, Madonna got unusually personal about her late mother. Madonna was only five when her mom, also named Madonna, died from breast cancer in 1963 at the age of 30.

“When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold,” Madonna wrote. “Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat. She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the school bus with my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!!”

She went on to describe how those early powerful memories continue to reverberate with her every day.

“The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable!” she added. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes. But most of all i hope she’s warm!”

Madonna previously opened up about her mother during a particularly emotional moment in Truth or Dare, where she visited her grave as “Promise to Try,” the song she wrote about her mom, played in the background.

Get the tissues:

Truth or Dare is available to stream or rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and DirecTV, among other platforms.

Madonna will kick off her Celebration Tour, which pays tribute to her 40-year career of hits, on July 15th in Vancouver. Catch a glimpse of rehearsals below: