Man proposes to his cheerleader boyfriend during NFL game

A sweet proposal went down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last Sunday night. The Atlanta Falcons were playing the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons have three male cheerleaders on their squad, one of whom, Ben, was in for a big surprise.

Ben’s boyfriend, Dominic, a registered nurse, decided that the game would be the perfect opportunity to pop the question. He duly got down on one knee, to the surprise and delight of the cheerleading team, and to Ben’s total shock.

Dominic is originally from Arkansas and moved to Atlanta after graduating from nursing school. Ben is originally from Austin, TX, but was raised in Atlanta. He’s on his second season as a cheerleader with the Falcons, and prior to this, enjoyed four seasons cheering for the WNBA Atlanta Dream.

When not cheerleading, Ben works as a financial analyst for a big consulting firm. The two men have been together for just over two years.

“We are hoping to marry next summer!” Dominic told Queerty, “But the date is still tentative.

“Benjamin was completely shocked by the proposal. He had no idea it was happening. His cheer coach and teammates were so supportive and so was the entire Falcons organization.”

Both men shared pics to their Instagram, including tam mascot Freddie Falcon giving them a hug.

Congratulations, guys!

