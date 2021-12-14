This adorable, faked-injury, same-sex marriage proposal will melt your heart

A beautiful same-sex wedding proposal has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter for all the right reasons.

It took place during a women’s softball match in Perth, Australia. One of the players appears to suffer an injury while batting and falls to the ground. Concerned players and a coach approach her to see what’s wrong.

Then the woman’s girlfriend runs onto the pitch to check she’s OK. At that point, the supposedly injured woman struggles to one knee, before whipping out a ring.

The couple has been identified as Sara Riou (the softball player) and partner Jacinta Comande. It was Jacinta who posted the video to TikTok.

Jacinta called it, “the most epic proposal I could of ever dreamt of.” At the time of writing, it’s had over 1.7million views on TikTok and almost 15,000 comments. One comment, praising it as, “the most lesbian proposal ever”, has had over 130,000 likes.

Related: This guy 3D-printed a mirror array to make sunlight propose marriage for him

Jacinta posted a second video answering some of the questions she’d received. She said “Both of our families and closest friends were there,” and “The catcher from the red team is my best friend.” The coach was also aware of what was going on.

She said she had no idea about the plan. Jacinta later found out Sara had asked her dad’s blessing before proposing to his daughter.

After the proposal, the game continued as normal.

The video reached a whole new audience when it was shared over the weekend by a Twitter user.​​​​

I consider myself a lesbian bon vivant, and in my 41 years of lesbianing, I thought I had seen it all. But no, I had not: pic.twitter.com/BBkZejBgEX — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) December 11, 2021

My young son saw this video, and it’s how we started talking about how sometimes girls want to marry other girls, and sometimes boys want to marry other boys, and that is totally cool. 😊 — Chris Mustain (@Arkangyl13) December 11, 2021

I don’t usually like public proposals. But this is just so romantic. — Seriously, wear a mask indoors. (@NomNomVaccinium) December 11, 2021

I watched this videos 4 TIMES, restarting it and not letting it finish, trying to figure out how she went down. What a nice surprise. Congrats 😎 — Damian Lafourcade (@DameLafour) December 11, 2021

The only way this is more lesbian is if this is their 3rd date. — Jen Hogg (@JenHogg) December 11, 2021

Related: Kristen Stewart just announced she’s getting hitched