Carl Nassib now has the top-selling jersey in the NFL

A day after coming out, fans and supporters of Carl Nassib have rushed to buy the number ‘94’ jersey he wears for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nassib, 28, who plays defensive end for the Raiders, came out via an Instagram video on Monday.

NFL-affiliated official merchandise, including team clothing, is sold through its e-commerce partner, Fanatics.

According to ESPN, on Monday and Tuesday, following Nassib’s announcement, his jersey shot up to the number one position on Fanatic’s jersey sales. Fanatics did not give an indication of how many had been sold.

As well as coming out as gay, Nassib praised the work done by the Trevor Project and highlighted the number of LGBTQ youth who battle mental health issues and have suicidal thoughts. Nassib said he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project to help it continue its work.

Yesterday, the NFL said it was going to match Nassib’s donation. In a tweet, it encouraged others to also think about donating to the non-profit.

“We stand beside you, Carl. Join us by contributing to the @TrevorProject and all it does for LGBTQ+ youth: http://thetrevorproject.org”

We stand beside you, Carl. Join us by contributing to the @TrevorProject and all it does for LGBTQ+ youth: https://t.co/J8Q22Lyeu7 pic.twitter.com/TI51FbQPaL — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2021

