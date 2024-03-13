Manu Ríos works up a sweat as he launches the latest collection in his fashion line

It’s no secret that Manu Ríos looks fabulous in and out of clothes.

While the 25-year-old hunk rose to fame raising heart rates with his often scantily-clad portrayal of gorgeous bad boy Patrick on Elite, he branched out into fashion with the launch of his Carrer clothing brand last year.

And over the last week, Ríos has been spending lots of time keeping his toned physique on point while away from his Spanish homeland.

This is not a drill! Manu Ríos is in the United States!

The actor soaked up the Southern California sun while hiking shirtless with a handsome pal, Spanish businessman Alfonso Cobo, near Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

While it’s unclear if Ríos’ visit was for business or strictly pleasure, the good friends made sure working out was always on their itinerary.

Following their trek in the hills, the dynamic duo also hit up a group fitness class at a private gym.

We’re out of breath just looking at them!

And what circuit routine would be complete without a check on your gym gains.

Ríos shared a mirror selfie that highlighted his freshly pumped biceps.

He’s armed and fabulous!

Ríos’ high impact serve comes as he just launched Carrer’s spring capsule collection entitled “Moving in Different Spaces.”

Rios and his stylist/business partner Marc Forné created the genderless line which features bomber jackets, joggers, polos and T-shirts in neutral shades.

“In the end, it’s menswear that can be worn by women and that we would love to see women wear. I love a girl in cargos or a bomber jacket and it’s more of like the off-duty looks of those girls,” Forné told WWD.

“It’s also very sexy, even though you’re not like doing sexy clothes, but I think it’s a much more refined collection than the first one as we’re of course learning and I think you can see the evolution.”

The collection arrives as fans eagerly wait for the premiere of Ríos’ upcoming Netflix series Respira.

The sexy medical drama looks to be a Spanish-language take on Grey’s Anatomy.

Respira finds Ríos playing a medical resident named Biel who must decide whether to continue treating patients during a hospital strike or join the frontlines in hopes of receiving better working conditions.

While Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date, check out Rios’ fashion skills by peeping Carrer’s new spring collection below: