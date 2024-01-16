PHOTOS: Manu Ríos sizzles on tropical vacation before jetting off to dinner with Troye Sivan in Italy

Where in the world is Manu Ríos?

The 25-year-old Spanish actor has been enjoying a whirlwind sun-soaked vacation since the start of the year and topped it off with a high-fashion appearance alongside pop prince Troye Sivan in Italy.

After wrapping production on his new Netflix medical drama Respira in Spain right before Christmas, Ríos spent part of the holiday season bundled up in NYC.

However, the Élite alum soon found the heat as he headed off on an exotic excursion to the tropical paradise that is the Maldives.

Ríos appears to have been hitting the gym extra hard as he looked especially jacked while walking shirtless on the sand.

Get ready to have a heatstroke:

In addition to bronzing his musculature, Ríos shares a slideshow of images in various states of undress hanging with pals on a dock, playing tennis, throwing back cocktails, snorkeling, and enjoying the sunset on the edge of an infinity pool.

The entire sojourn looked epic.

Turns out the luxurious getaway was part of Ríos’ good friend/business partner Marc Forné’s 27th birthday celebration.

The duo recently launched the sportswear line Carrer and have become very close ever since Forné first began styling Rios after he joined Elite in 2020.

Forné also shared images and video from the trip and tagged the exclusive Joali Being resort, where the handsome pair spent their stay with other friends.

Once they had their fill of seaside downtime, Ríos and Forné packed up their swimsuits and hightailed it to Italy to catch the start of Milan Fashion Week Men.

Ríos was spotted rocking a slick leather jacket sitting front row at the Prada show next to Italian singer Mahmood.

Other fashionistas in attendance included Jake Gyllenhaal, Brooklyn Beckham, Lakeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, and twink king Troye Sivan.

Following the catwalk extravaganza, Ríos and Sivan were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant with Forné and other pals.

While the images of the two It boys together got the internet buzzing, Ríos and Sivan have mingled at fashion events in the past as Forné styles them both.

Last year, the hipster duo hung out with Stray Kids singer Hyunjin at the premiere of Dua Lipa’s collaboration with Versace in Cannes.

As men’s fashion week continues in Milan, we’re keeping our fingers crossed more bonding time between Ríos and Sivan will be hitting our feeds soon.

In the meantime, check out Ríos, Sivan, Gyllenhaal and other stars serving Zoolander vibes at the Prada show: