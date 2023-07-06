Manu Ríos is bringing the heat to a new Netflix hospital drama series from the creator of ‘Elite’

The doctor will see you now!

Manu Ríos may not be appearing in the upcoming seventh season of Netflix‘s blockbuster Spanish teen telenovela Elite, but fans won’t have to stray too far to catch more of his brooding sexiness.

The 24-year-old Spanish fox garnered international fame when he joined the series as spoiled bad boy Patrick during the show’s fourth season. After steaming up screens with his liaisons with fellow stars André Lamoglia, Omar Ayuso, and Aron Piper, Rios made his exit from the high school drama at the end of the show’s sixth season in 2022.

While fans will miss his gorgeous face and ripped physique in the halls of the Spanish-language hit’s fictional Las Encinas private school, Ríos is joining forces once again with the mastermind behind Elite for a sexy new series set inside a hospital. We already feel our temperature rising!

Spanish screenwriter, producer, and director Carlos Montero created Elite in 2018 and is now setting his melodramatic talents on the new Netflix series Respira (Breathe), which will follow the exploits of the attractive medical staff inside a hospital in Valencia, Spain.

While it may sound like a new version of Grey’s Anatomy, if it’s anything like Elite, Respira will definitely be taking things up a notch or five!

“With Respira we want to recover the great hospital dramas but with a fiercely contemporary look that we will push to the limit,” Montero said, according to El Espanol.

“We believe that this is the perfect moment to defend the almost heroic work of our health workers, to tell about their dedication, their frustrations, their joys and to know that despite everything they continue to watch over us. Even if they have to go on strike without precedents.”

Some of the show’s initial drama will arise after a general strike threatens to cut services at the hospital in order to raise awareness of the strained conditions at the facility, while potentially putting the lives of patients at risk. Residents, doctors, and nurses will then be torn as to whether to support the strike’s goals amid the detrimental consequences.

While its unclear what role Rios will play, he’s set to join an all-star cast of Spanish actors including Money Heist star Najwa Nimri, Parallel Mothers actress Aitana Sánchez Gijón, and a slew of hunks like Borja Luna, Alfonso Bassave and Xoán Fórneas. We’re hopeful for all the potential sexy magic coming our way between Ríos and his co-stars!

Since leaving Elite, Ríos has been quite busy taking over red carpets with his body-baring lewks and starring in Netflix thriller Muted and the queer Western short A Strange Way of Life, alongside daddy icon Pedro Pascal.

While it’s too soon to know when Respira will be released on Netflix as it’s still in the pre-production stage, you can still get pumped by gazing at shots of the male cast from their respective Instagram accounts below:

Manu Ríos

Borja Luna

Alfonso Bassave

Xoán Fórneas