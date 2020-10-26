imposter?

“Many people” believe Melania has hired a body double because she can no longer stand her husband

By

An alleged photograph of Melania Trump went viral over the weekend after people became convinced it wasn’t really her and was instead a FLOTUS body double.

The picture depicts “Melania” smiling from Marine One as she and her husband head off to one of his COVID superspreader events.

Unfounded rumors that Melania, who recently announced she will no longer be campaigning for her husband, uses a body double to fill in for her at public appearances have been circulating for years, ever since she, or someone closely resembling her, was photographed walking across a tarmac in 2017.

Since then, the body double rumors have come and gone a few times. But this time, they seem to be taking firmer hold.

Normally, we’d file this one under the “conspiracy theory” category, but given Trump’s penchant for gaslighting people, we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the rumors were actually true.

Eight days until the election, folks.

