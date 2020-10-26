“Many people” believe Melania has hired a body double because she can no longer stand her husband

An alleged photograph of Melania Trump went viral over the weekend after people became convinced it wasn’t really her and was instead a FLOTUS body double.

The picture depicts “Melania” smiling from Marine One as she and her husband head off to one of his COVID superspreader events.

Today's photo of a fake Melania. They think we won't notice this? pic.twitter.com/3xP7MbGy8b — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) October 25, 2020

Unfounded rumors that Melania, who recently announced she will no longer be campaigning for her husband, uses a body double to fill in for her at public appearances have been circulating for years, ever since she, or someone closely resembling her, was photographed walking across a tarmac in 2017.

Since then, the body double rumors have come and gone a few times. But this time, they seem to be taking firmer hold.

I never believed the Fake Melania story until the pictures from this week. This obviously isn’t @FLOTUS #FakeMelania https://t.co/8vSG4apr3v — Etta Place (@LoreneTJ) October 25, 2020

That’s not Melania that’s Hope Hicks wearing a wig think about it, I’m right ! pic.twitter.com/qw32ueWlwW — Mayday Mindy🌊 (@maydaymindy9) October 25, 2020

NevaH!!! I put this together of her smiling. The first one is the impostaH. pic.twitter.com/9FdYFrM03k — MoonGoddess422🌛🌕🌜 (@selene422) October 25, 2020

Never paid any attention to the Melania body double talk, but that is definitely not Melania. — Kara (@Karatheelder) October 25, 2020

So much is going to come out over the next twenty years. https://t.co/5PXSzS6TRz — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 25, 2020

Normally, we’d file this one under the “conspiracy theory” category, but given Trump’s penchant for gaslighting people, we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the rumors were actually true.

And now, some memes…

Eight days until the election, folks.

