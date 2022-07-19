Maria Bartiromo channels everyone’s crazy drunk aunt while spouting off wild Joe Biden conspiracy theory

Maria Bartiromo invented a whole new conspiracy theory about Joe Biden on her show the other day.

The Fox Business host had Rep. Ronny Jackson of Florida on as a guest when their conversation quickly unraveled into a rapid-fire validation of some wild conspiracy theories they invented right there on the spot.

It all started with Bartiromo suggesting that President Biden is being secretly drugged by, possibly, former President Barack Obama. Or maybe First Lady Jill Biden? Could it be former National Security Advisor Susan Rice? Or even White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain? Who knows? But someone is definitely feeding him drugs, Bartiromo is sure of it!

“There were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign,” she said. “I mean, let’s face it, he stayed in the basement the whole time during the campaign, uh, so who knew what when? Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to allow him to function?”

“I know he goes home to Delaware a lot, more than any other president. So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who is running the White House right now, and are they covering up for these mental issues?”

Bartiromo offered absolutely no evidence to support her bullsh*t claims, but Jackson wasted no time jumping on board with them.

“Well, that’s the big question everybody’s asking. Who’s really pulling the strings and running the country right now?” he replied. “We don’t really know the answer to that. We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Jill Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this.”

“They’re doing exactly what you said,” Jackson continued. “They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day. He’s got good days and bad days and whether or not they have him on drugs I dunno but there are drugs out there that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, to cover stuff like this up temporarily.”

“So I’m sure some of that’s going on, as well but we don’t know because his physician hasn’t stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump’s physician and answered those questions.”

Watch.

responsible journalisming happening here pic.twitter.com/1jcfdS2TyN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2022

Now, some reactions…

Set aside Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham, for a sec and take a look at Maria Bartiromo. She is all kinds of crazy rolled up in one and spreads the misinformation like wildfire. What’s in her wallet? — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) July 17, 2022

Maria Bartiromo: “Let’s hear from my guest Jeanine Pirro, who also has some thoughts about functioning on pills and liquor. Judge, ya there?” pic.twitter.com/L4IF8eioQS — Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) July 19, 2022

People wouldn’t believe me that she used to be respectable. But she was. — Michael Blake (@michaelbinokc) July 17, 2022

Indistinguishable between her and Jeanine Pirro these days. — Lesya McQueen (@Lesya_McQueen) July 17, 2022

Maria Bartiromo: “I mean, let’s face it, he stayed in the basement during the campaign. So who knew what when?” “Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to, to allow him to function?” she added, striking a very conspiratorial tone, offering no evidence to back her questions. pic.twitter.com/YCmrd2ivjF — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 19, 2022

What happened to this woman? I remember her back in the day and she seemed fairly intelligent and knowledgeable about Wall Street. Joey Ramone even wrote a song about her. What the heck happened to her?? — MCOptiks 🇺🇸 (@MCOptiks) July 19, 2022

Why has Maria Bartiromo turned into such a vicious one-woman Biden hating machine? It’s bizarre. — Rusty Pfauser 👀 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Rustypfa) July 17, 2022

Here’s a photo for Maria to ponder … pic.twitter.com/EoG42rTVWH — FARCE NEWS CHANNEL (@PresidntTicTac) July 17, 2022

She broadcasted from her basement too — Susan Newmark (@Susannewmark1) July 19, 2022