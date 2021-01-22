Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden for crimes committed by Trump

Well, la-de-dah! Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Take that, Democrats who control all three branches of government!

In a five-second video posted to Twitter yesterday, Greene, who was temporarily blocked from the social media platform last weekend for spreading election misinformation, says “I just filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. We’ll see how this goes!”

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

In her impeachment resolution, Greene accuses Biden of a “pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President,” including cooking up a “quid pro quo” deal with Ukraine, which we’re pretty sure is what Donald Trump did, not Joe Biden.

Related: After refusing to wear a mask, Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Nancy Pelosi of exposing her to COVID

Obviously, the articles of impeachment won’t move forward since Democrats control both chambers of Congress and because, ya know, the accusations are complete bullsh*t. But Greene, who believes the Sandy Hook school shooting was “staged” and 9/11 was an inside job, is hellbent on trying anyway. Because obstructing is what Republicans do best!

Now, here’s how people on Twitter are responding to Marj’s foolishness…

Should file articles of Impeachment on your Big Fkcing Teeth. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 21, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a nut job using Articles of Impeachment as some asinine tit-for-tat game. She’s got way more trouble coming her way as a seditious traitor. She’ll be gone before her term is up. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 22, 2021

Yeah? Well, I just farted in a thousand envelopes and sent them to random people and challenged my mom’s ghost to Mario Kart 64. — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 21, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on his first full day in office because public displays of outrageous stupidity are like catnip to Republicans. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 21, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene ended up running unopposed. In GA, a recall election can be initiated for “misconduct” with signatures of just 15% of the electorate. Recall Marjorie Taylor Greene. — Evermint 🏳️‍🌈 (@4everminty) January 22, 2021

I just filled articles of impeachment against Marjorie Taylor Greene. They’ll probably go farther than the ones she filled against Biden. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.