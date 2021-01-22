high crimes

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden for crimes committed by Trump

Well, la-de-dah! Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Take that, Democrats who control all three branches of government!

In a five-second video posted to Twitter yesterday, Greene, who was temporarily blocked from the social media platform last weekend for spreading election misinformation, says “I just filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. We’ll see how this goes!”

In her impeachment resolution, Greene accuses Biden of a “pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President,” including cooking up a “quid pro quo” deal with Ukraine, which we’re pretty sure is what Donald Trump did, not Joe Biden.

Obviously, the articles of impeachment won’t move forward since Democrats control both chambers of Congress and because, ya know, the accusations are complete bullsh*t. But Greene, who believes the Sandy Hook school shooting was “staged” and 9/11 was an inside job, is hellbent on trying anyway. Because obstructing is what Republicans do best!

Now, here’s how people on Twitter are responding to Marj’s foolishness…

