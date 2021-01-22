Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden for crimes committed by Trump

Well, la-de-dah! Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Take that, Democrats who control all three branches of government!
In a five-second video posted to Twitter yesterday, Greene, who was temporarily blocked from the social media platform last weekend for spreading election misinformation, says “I just filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. We’ll see how this goes!”
I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021
In her impeachment resolution, Greene accuses Biden of a “pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President,” including cooking up a “quid pro quo” deal with Ukraine, which we’re pretty sure is what Donald Trump did, not Joe Biden.
Obviously, the articles of impeachment won’t move forward since Democrats control both chambers of Congress and because, ya know, the accusations are complete bullsh*t. But Greene, who believes the Sandy Hook school shooting was “staged” and 9/11 was an inside job, is hellbent on trying anyway. Because obstructing is what Republicans do best!
Now, here’s how people on Twitter are responding to Marj’s foolishness…
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) January 22, 2021
Should file articles of Impeachment on your Big Fkcing Teeth.
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 21, 2021
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a nut job using Articles of Impeachment as some asinine tit-for-tat game.
She’s got way more trouble coming her way as a seditious traitor. She’ll be gone before her term is up.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 22, 2021
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 21, 2021
Yeah? Well, I just farted in a thousand envelopes and sent them to random people and challenged my mom’s ghost to Mario Kart 64.
— Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 21, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on his first full day in office because public displays of outrageous stupidity are like catnip to Republicans.
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 21, 2021
— 😷 😷Songwriter😷😷 (@skinnygirluver) January 22, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene ended up running unopposed.
In GA, a recall election can be initiated for “misconduct” with signatures of just 15% of the electorate.
Recall Marjorie Taylor Greene.
— Evermint 🏳️🌈 (@4everminty) January 22, 2021
— Elizabeth (@lizsmi77) January 22, 2021
I just filled articles of impeachment against Marjorie Taylor Greene.
They’ll probably go farther than the ones she filled against Biden.
— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2021
7 Comments
Invader7
Good ole Marj.. another republithug BOTTom feeder.. They just keep getting crazier and loonier by the day. Miss Thang: quit embarrasing yourself & consult a REALLY reputable , knowledgable Constitutional attorney /lawyer who will tell your deluded,unbalanced ass your filing has NO merit,NO grounds and YOU have NO standing. Ask Louis Goemert,another whack job member of your FAILING party !!! Just saying, since you don’t know squat !!!
cuteguy
She’s just looking for attention. Everyone knows that. She’s trying to be Sarah Palin 2.0. The only place she will get any coverage is over at Faux News.
loren_1955
Argh, just another troll wanting to waste people’s time for her own self interest. So much needs to be done for this country and she is doing frivolous acts like this to just draw attention to herself. Wish the media would drop these kinds of people from any attention. All the media is doing is pandering to them at the cost of real issues.
Mack
They need to run a 5 year old who would be more qualified than her during the next election. I know you have to be 25 years old but a 5 year old would have more maturity than this representative.
tjack47
She’s mental. I have the severe mental illness of bipolar 1 disorder. Like I always wrote DJT on Twitter, I could get him a referral for psychiatric care, meds and dialectical behavior therapy. Problem is awareness and insight are missing. She’s about as self aware as a rock.
yendor808
Marjorie–tone down on the peroxide, gurl. What little brain matter you have is being deep fried.
LMG
She gives “DUMB BLONDES” a bad name. She is totally bat shit crazy just like McCarthy, Paul, Cruz, Hawley, Graham, Gaetz, Scalise, and Gohmert.