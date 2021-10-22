bigot brigade

Marsha Blackburn pens wacky op-ed about protecting hate speech on college campuses

By

Antigay Sen. Marsha Blackburn has taken a break from squabbling with Taylor Swift to pen an insane new op-ed for Fox News.

The article, which was co-written with fellow antigay Sen. Tom Cotton, is about how “free speech”, which everyone knows is GOP code for hate speech, is “under fire on America’s college campuses.”

“Whereas schools once prided themselves on fostering free and open debate, today they create ‘safe spaces’ to shield students from difference, diversity of opinion, and dissent,” the two senators write.

It goes on to talk about how a recent survey found 60% of college students felt they couldn’t express their true opinions (again, hate speech) at school.

“Republican students were far more likely to self-censor than liberal students,” the op-ed states.

It also claims that “opposition” to bigotry “free speech” is “infecting the student body” and that vicious “revolutionaries” and mobs of “left-wing demonstrators” are engaging in everything from “intimidation to character assassination to outright violence” to silence their peers and shut down debate.

We could go on, but we think you get the point.

The op-ed concludes with Blackburn and Cotton announcing plans to create a new caucus in the Senate focused on protecting “free speech on college campuses” and promoting legislation that ensures “diverse viewpoints are respected and debated.”

Because nothing says “small government” like a group of Republican senators policing what private universities are allowed to talk about in classes that adult students have elected to take.

Now, let’s see what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.