Martha Stewart shuts down haters after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Domestic goddess, style maven and recovered convicted felon Martha Stewart took to social media this week to share a video of herself getting the vaccine for COVID-19. When the predictable haters attacked her over the image, Stewart clapped back in kind.

“I am so proud of and grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines,” Stewart, 79, wrote on Instagram. “I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster.”

“The doctors told me 10,000 applications were received by Mount Sinai right after the state released this batch of vaccines,” she added. “Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic.”

The haters wasted no time in attacking Stewart in the comments, both for alleged elitism in getting the vaccine ahead of schedule and for taking a vaccine that might contain “unknown” effects.

“To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others,” Stewart said in the post.

Stewart received the vaccine as part of a new push by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to expand vaccine access to people over 75. At present, individual states are rolling out the vaccine to citizens which has created complications in some distribution chains. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration announced it would follow part of President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to release all available doses of the COVID-19 vaccine immediately to innoculate as many citizens as possible.