Um, who is this hot muscle gay Martha Stewart’s been hanging out with in quarantine?

Martha Stewart is known for having exceptional taste, which she shows off to her millions of followers on social media every day.

The domestic diva has multiple Instagram accounts for her various brands, including one for Martha Stewart, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Martha Stewart Cafe.

Then she has her own personal page, marthastewart48, where she shares pictures of her truly fabulous life with her 1 million followers.

Like this one of her cooling off in her saltwater pool…

Or this one of her celebrating her 79th birthday. Yes, she’s 79! (We can’t believe it either)…

Like the rest of us, Martha has been spending much of her time this summer hunkered down at home in quarantine.

Lately, she’s begun sharing photos of some super hot tatted up guy she’s been hanging out with.

Seriously, who is this fine specimen of a man?

We decided to follow Martha’s tags to find out more about her mystery quarantine companion.

Turns out, he’s Douglas Friedman, a professional photographer, writer, and life parter of Martha’s Executive Director of Design, Kevin Sharkey.

The trio has been hanging out quite a bit this summer–playing tennis, going on picnics, lounging by the pool, and frolicking on Martha’s yacht.

It also turns out that Douglas has quite the Instagram page himself…

It appears Martha has developed quite a closeness with Douglas and Sean.

Here’s a photo she posted of the three of them last winter, along with the sweet caption: “I am fortunate to have befriended a few ‘younger’ men who fill a big void in my life as the talented handsome and fun sons I never had!!!”

In other Martha news, her new show Martha Knows Best just premiered on HGTV on July 31. Here’s a clip from the first episode featuring none other than Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski.