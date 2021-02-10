Mary Trump has a dire prediction about her cousins Ivanka and Don Jr.

Donald Trump‘s estranged niece Mary Trump did not hold back when asked about whether her cousins could ever rehabilitate themselves politically after their father’s dramatic departure from office.

Speaking to Sirius XM Radio host Dean Obeidallah, Trump predicted, “I think it’s over. I think it’s completely over and they have their father to thank for that.”

Both Don Jr. and Ivanka are purported to be considering runs for public office. Ivanka, who recently relocated to Miami, is rumored to be eyeing Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Senate. “The insurrection was a bridge too far,” continued Trump, adding that Don Jr. was “for sure totally implicated” in inciting the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Junior helped whip up the crowd at the pro-Trump rally on January 6, calling them “red-blooded, patriotic Americans” and thanking them “for standing up to the bullsh*t” before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. “If there’s any justice, he will be indicted at some point as well,” Trump added.

As for Ivanka, who referred to the insurrectionists as “American patriots” in a since-deleted tweet, Trump tore into her for using her position as a government employee to amass an alleged fortune of $640 million.

“We have all of this information coming out that Ivanka and Jared, allegedly employees of the federal government, have made in excess of $600 million through their grift over the last couple of years,” Mary said, adding that if any of her cousins think they have a shot at a future in politics they are “insane.”

Watch.