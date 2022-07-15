Mary Trump gives chilling psychoanalysis of her crazy Uncle Donald’s “deteriorating” mental state

Prior to doing her part to help save American democracy from her crazy uncle, Donald Trump, bestselling author and podcaster Mary Trump worked as a psychologist and taught graduate courses in developmental psychology, trauma, and psychopathology.
With a PhD in clinical psychology, she knows a thing or two about mental health disorders. And in a new interview with The Daily Beast podcast, she explains that the steady drip, drip, drip of revelations coming from the January 6 committee is most definitely taking a toll on her uncle’s already “deteriorating” mental state.
Trump explained that the ex-president, who she believes suffers from narcissistic personality disorder, is unable to cope with the constant criticism in a public forum where he can’t fire back.
“He is addicted to being at the center of attention,” she explains. “I’m sure he’s as riveted by these hearings as we are, but incompletely different ways.”
“For him to feel that the focus is shifting away from him or that he’s losing power will make things even worse because he won’t confront that and process it and deal with it. He will bury it and therefore worsen his situation.”
More likely than not, Trump adds, her uncle is making the people around him absolutely miserable as the hearings linger on.
“I can only imagine what it’s like to be anywhere near him right now,” she says. “I’m sure the temper, the out-of-control narcissism must be just unspeakably difficult for people around him to deal with.”
“Not that I have any compassion for any of them at this point, but yeah, it’s only gonna get worse from here.”
Last weekend, Trump told MSNBC’s Katie Phang that she believes her uncle is “terrified” by the January 6 hearings.
“I think this might be the first time in his entire life that even he can’t deny the walls may indeed be closing in,” she said. “The amount of evidence that we see coming out of these committee hearings is overwhelming.”
She added, “It would be almost unimaginable at this point if he got out of all of the legal and civil charges against him. But again, you know, you said it, for decades now he has always skated, and that’s the only reason I’m not confident. Hopeful, but not entirely confident there will be consequences.”
Psychologist Mary Trump says her uncle’s narcissistic personality disorder makes him unable to deal with the constant criticism where he can't fire back, and the hearings have contributed to his rapidly deteriorating mental state. pic.twitter.com/5nXwsyr9bU
