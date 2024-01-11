Mary Trump just fired off some very cryptic tweets about Nancy Mace following that embarrassing Hunter Biden showdown

Rep. Nancy Mace was inducted into the Sen. Markwayne “Stand your butt up!” Mullins School of Tomfoolery this week when she tore into Hunter Biden after he crashed a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.
The committee was meeting to discuss a resolution to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena last month. The request for his testimony came as part of the House GOP’s bogus impeachment investigation into President Biden.
Seeing Biden in the room seemed to set the South Carolina congresswoman ablaze. She called him “the epitome of white privilege” and accused him of “spitting in our face” by dropping by the hearing after “ignoring a Congressional subpoena.”
“What are you afraid of?” Mace shouted at Biden from the dais. “You have no balls to come up here!”
Quick backstory/fact check: Biden never “ignored” the subpoena. He actually responded to it by volunteering to testify publicly in front the American people, but Mace and other Republicans insisted he do so behind closed doors so they could control the narrative.
Now, back to what happened this week…
When Rep. Jared Moskowitz interrupted Mace’s little temper tantrum to suggest the panel hold a vote then and there to allow Biden to testify since he was, after all, right in the room, she replied, “Are women allowed to speak in here, or no? Because you keep interrupting me!” Then she said Biden “should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail!”
The whole thing was quite a spectacle, not to mention embarrassing, and most people agree Mace took the dramatics a little too far. She also may have opened a Pandora’s Box.
Not long after her flare up, Mary Trump entered the chat with a series of very cryptic tweets about the attention-seeking congresswoman.
“If I had some information that would REALLY embarrass Nancy Mace, would you like to see it?” she asked her 1.6 million followers on
She followed that up with another tweet that said, “I’m about to expose Nancy Mace’s hypocrisy.”
And in a third tweet, she wrote: “If I have some information on GOP Rep Nancy Mace that will REALLY embarrass her… and potentially get her into legal trouble.”
OK, Mary, quit teasing! What do you knooooow?! 🤔 🤔 🤔
Trump has yet to reveal what dirt she may or may not on Mace, but it could have something to do with her rumored breakup from her entrepreneur fiancé Patrick Bryant.
According to a report published by the Daily Mail last month, the couple called it quits after Mace spotted him on a dating app. They are now said to be fighting over two multimillion-dollar properties, including a $3.9 million beachfront estate with six bedrooms.
Bryant has denied the rumors and Mace told reporters last month, “I’m not Taylor Swift. No one gives a damn about my relationship status.”
The report came at the same time Mace was experiencing a mass staff exodus. A total of six staffers have abruptly quit working for her over the last few months, including her chief of staff, Dan Hanlon, who stole the office popcorn maker on his way out the door.
Three sources told the Daily Mail that Mace often talked about her sex life in the office.
“She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,” one former senior staffer alleged.
Another accused the congresswoman of creating a “toxic work environment.”
It has long seemed like Mace, who was first elected in 2018 and has been floating herself as a possible VP nominee for Donald Trump, is one shoe drop away from a potentially career-ending scandal. And by the sound of things, it could be Mary Trump who delivers the final blow.
20 Comments
RIGay
I am hoping that Mother Nature will hit the Iowa Caucus next week and the turn out will be in the single digits for all candidates.
woodroad34
“I’m not Taylor Swift”….no, dear; you aren’t. You’d have to have talent, first off…and by all public observances, you lack that in maga quantities
abfab
She’s gross. She fits right in with the party. More white trash, another empty headed whore.
ZzBomb
That hearing was an utter disgrace and catastrophe. I watched the whole thing.
Mace and MTG, both screaming about “decorum” and then behave like drunken sorority girls getting into a frat house brawl during rush week. I’m sure the right thought “they owned Hunter” but in reality, when you watched the spectacle, ALL the press followed Hunter right out of the room cutting off whatever MTG was blathering on about. He was there, he could have testified. But just like the border “crisis,” they don’t want to do anything about it like letting him testify b/c it’ll utterly decimate whatever the narrative is they’re trying to spin today.
And speaking of the border, we have a border bill ready to go and what does the GQP say now?? They’re not going to pass it. Yeah, some “crisis”!?
Vote Blue kids
abfab
She said balls.
ZzBomb
@abfab
And MTG showed revenge porn, without consent from the person whose photos they were, from a stolen laptop of all things.
but yeah, something about “decorum” they complain!?
abfab
Decorum? More like frothy santorum.
ZzBomb
@abfab
Whatever happened that to that clown? Amazing how all these right wing prodigies end up lonesome losers only a few short years later.
abfab
Every so often Saint Rick comes out of his dank and dark closet.
”Nearly twelve years later, you can still detect the hard edges of bitterness in Santorum’s voice as he talks about his effort.
“The story that you guys have never told, nor do I think you have any interest in telling — you certainly didn’t then — was some guy who lost his Senate race by 18 percent six years before the caucus, and went to Iowa in a truck and car all by himself and campaigned all over the state and spent less than a million dollars the entire campaign, and won the Iowa caucuses,” said Santorum, the buttoned-down conservative father of seven children.
“Candidly, if I was a Democrat, I would be a hero in national politics. But because I am who I am, nobody ever knows that.”
-POLITICO
ZzBomb
Proving once again that the conservative “strongman” is fairytale and that their pu$$y-aching, as I have come to call it, is alive and well.
Like listening to Trump speak, excuse me whine and complain, baffles me how these right wing “macho/manly” men support him when 3 y/o’s throwing temper tantrums sound more coherent than him. I just don’t see how you can claim to be a strong man when you play the victim card every time you open your mouth!?
Mister P
The word cryptic seems to be used an awful lot.
I think the users don’t really know what it means.
dbmcvey
Yeah, the use seems to be really mysterious.
Mister P
ZBomb is right. Vote blue.
abfab
”Kapital Karen”
ShaverC
Keep waiting. Mary will only give you this information you have to subscribe to her newsletter which means you have to sign up. That only gives you partial access though, my guess is her revelation will be in the paid portion. Who’s gonna pay up and tell us the big news?
abfab
I hope you’re on blood pressure medication.
ZzBomb
Even if what you said were true, which I doubt it is, I know the whole $3.50 it would cost would be too steep of payment for you to make. That’s like half of an hour’s work for you and big mac’s don’t eat themselves.
still_onthemark
That’s very specific – did her uncle do that to you already? Or did he bill your credit card monthly instead of once?
abfab
This nasty bigot is worse than that Stopanek female troll. She’s always so pleasant and well dressed.
dbmcvey
Funny. Mace tried to present herself as a reasonable Trumpist politician. That fell apart fast.