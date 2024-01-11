Mary Trump just fired off some very cryptic tweets about Nancy Mace following that embarrassing Hunter Biden showdown

Rep. Nancy Mace was inducted into the Sen. Markwayne “Stand your butt up!” Mullins School of Tomfoolery this week when she tore into Hunter Biden after he crashed a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

The committee was meeting to discuss a resolution to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena last month. The request for his testimony came as part of the House GOP’s bogus impeachment investigation into President Biden.

Seeing Biden in the room seemed to set the South Carolina congresswoman ablaze. She called him “the epitome of white privilege” and accused him of “spitting in our face” by dropping by the hearing after “ignoring a Congressional subpoena.”

“What are you afraid of?” Mace shouted at Biden from the dais. “You have no balls to come up here!”

Quick backstory/fact check: Biden never “ignored” the subpoena. He actually responded to it by volunteering to testify publicly in front the American people, but Mace and other Republicans insisted he do so behind closed doors so they could control the narrative.

Now, back to what happened this week…

When Rep. Jared Moskowitz interrupted Mace’s little temper tantrum to suggest the panel hold a vote then and there to allow Biden to testify since he was, after all, right in the room, she replied, “Are women allowed to speak in here, or no? Because you keep interrupting me!” Then she said Biden “should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail!”

The whole thing was quite a spectacle, not to mention embarrassing, and most people agree Mace took the dramatics a little too far. She also may have opened a Pandora’s Box.

Not long after her flare up, Mary Trump entered the chat with a series of very cryptic tweets about the attention-seeking congresswoman.

“If I had some information that would REALLY embarrass Nancy Mace, would you like to see it?” she asked her 1.6 million followers on Twitter X yesterday.

She followed that up with another tweet that said, “I’m about to expose Nancy Mace’s hypocrisy.”

And in a third tweet, she wrote: “If I have some information on GOP Rep Nancy Mace that will REALLY embarrass her… and potentially get her into legal trouble.”

Trump has yet to reveal what dirt she may or may not on Mace, but it could have something to do with her rumored breakup from her entrepreneur fiancé Patrick Bryant.

According to a report published by the Daily Mail last month, the couple called it quits after Mace spotted him on a dating app. They are now said to be fighting over two multimillion-dollar properties, including a $3.9 million beachfront estate with six bedrooms.

Bryant has denied the rumors and Mace told reporters last month, “I’m not Taylor Swift. No one gives a damn about my relationship status.”

The report came at the same time Mace was experiencing a mass staff exodus. A total of six staffers have abruptly quit working for her over the last few months, including her chief of staff, Dan Hanlon, who stole the office popcorn maker on his way out the door.

Three sources told the Daily Mail that Mace often talked about her sex life in the office.

“She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,” one former senior staffer alleged.

Another accused the congresswoman of creating a “toxic work environment.”

It has long seemed like Mace, who was first elected in 2018 and has been floating herself as a possible VP nominee for Donald Trump, is one shoe drop away from a potentially career-ending scandal. And by the sound of things, it could be Mary Trump who delivers the final blow.