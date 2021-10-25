Matt Gaetz was just dealt a double whammy of no good, very bad news

It’s already shaping up to be another no good, very bad week for Matt Gaetz.

The antigay congressman from Florida put on a big show last week when he picked a fight with Attorney General Merrick Garland during a congressional hearing. But his theatrics were clearly just a thinly veiled attempt at trying to distract from the far more serious issues going on in his personal life.

The New York Times reports that the Department of Justice has added not one but two top prosecutors to its ongoing teen sex trafficking investigation into Gaetz, “a sign of the complex and high-stakes nature of the inquiry.”

One of them is a public corruption investigator who deals specifically with child exploitation crimes. The other is a deputy chief of the Public Integrity Section, a branch of the DOJ’s Criminal Division that’s “involved in nearly all major criminal investigations into alleged misconduct by federal, state, and local officials.”

Sooooo that doesn’t sound good for Matt.

But it gets worse.

Last week, a federal judge once again delayed the sentencing of his former wingman, Joel Greenberg, so Greenberg could continue providing dirt to investigators.

Assistant U.S. attorney Roger Handberg told the judge that Greenberg has made allegations against Gaetz that “take us to some places we did not anticipate.” So they need more time to dig through everything. Greenberg’s sentencing has been postponed to March 2022.

Oh, but it gets even worse.

Because as Gaetz’s personal legal troubles continue to pile up, his reelection campaign is burning through money. According to Florida Politics, the campaign has been spending way more than he’s bringing in.

As of last month, the campaign had about $1.5 million in cash on hand, but it’s been operating at a loss for most of 2021. In the third quarter, which has been his weakest quarter this year, Gaetz raised $527,150 but spent $627,129.

Florida Politics reports:

But donations took a significant decline after news of a still-unresolved sex scandal. Gaetz raised $1.83 million in the first quarter of the year, when he spent $1.35 million. Then in the second quarter, he raised $1.46 million, but burned through $1.95 million. That means in total, he pulled in $3.8 million since the dawn of 2021, but has spent $3.92 million.

A lot of the money has gone to consultants, campaign staff, and mailers. On top of all that, he’s had to issue almost $9,000 in refunds to donors, which is “unusually high.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.