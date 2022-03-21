florida man

Matt Gaetz’s botched re-election campaign announcement is very on brand

By

Matt Gaetz formally announced his plan to run for re-election in 2022 and, like just about everything else he does, he somehow managed to screw it up.

The anti-LGBTQ congressman, who is currently under federal investigation, confirmed he will fight to keep his seat in the U.S. House on Saturday while speaking to about 150 supporters at the grand opening of his new campaign office in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

He followed that up with an announcement on Twitter, writing: “It’s chose [sic] your fighter time. I’m you’re [sic] Florida Man!”

Unfortunately for Gaetz, whatever excitement his announcement might have received was completely overshadowed by people pointing out the glaring spelling and grammatical errors in his tweet.

Here’s what there their they’re saying…

In other Gaetz news, according to his latest campaign finance disclosure forms, he raised just $534,000 in the final quarter of 2021, which is a huge drop from the $1.8 million he raised in the first three months of the year.

ABC News reports:

Overall, Gaetz’s fundraising has been gradually slowing down, dropping to $1.4 million in the second quarter and then to $527,000 in the third quarter.

A dip in fundraising between election years isn’t uncommon, and some of Gaetz’s GOP colleagues, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saw a similar slowdown in fundraising from their earlier hauls. A joint fundraising operation between Gaetz and Greene also reported bringing in only $19,000 in the final quarter of 2021, compared to the nearly $360,000 it raised in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, as the sex trafficking investigation unfolded over the past year, disclosure records show that the Gaetz campaign’s legal bills rose significantly.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.