Matt Gaetz’s botched re-election campaign announcement is very on brand

Matt Gaetz formally announced his plan to run for re-election in 2022 and, like just about everything else he does, he somehow managed to screw it up.

The anti-LGBTQ congressman, who is currently under federal investigation, confirmed he will fight to keep his seat in the U.S. House on Saturday while speaking to about 150 supporters at the grand opening of his new campaign office in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

He followed that up with an announcement on Twitter, writing: “It’s chose [sic] your fighter time. I’m you’re [sic] Florida Man!”

It’s chose your fighter time. I’m you’re Florida Man!https://t.co/FSkJUvOPiL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 20, 2022

Unfortunately for Gaetz, whatever excitement his announcement might have received was completely overshadowed by people pointing out the glaring spelling and grammatical errors in his tweet.

Here’s what there their they’re saying…

Nine words. NINE. And you still spelled two of them wrong. Florida can do better. — Jardani (@jardani_w) March 20, 2022

“My subliteracy will own the libs,” declares Matty Fivehead. — Benjamin Dreyer 🇺🇦 (@BCDreyer) March 20, 2022

You spell “choose” wrong. Two sentences, that’s all you needed, and you still fucked it up. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 20, 2022

How did you pass a bar exam? — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) March 20, 2022

Matt, may I suggest a little reading? pic.twitter.com/xfg5ccQ5cf — Part time Woodworker (@1simplifylife1) March 20, 2022

This you? “Florida Man accused of sex trafficking minor. Uses Venmo for transactions.” — The Pirate Queen (@ThePirateQueen2) March 20, 2022

You apparently chose to skip grammar class. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 20, 2022

I am sure us Floridians want a fighter who knows how to spell, I know I do. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 21, 2022

*This message is intended only for Florida girls under the age of 18* — Mark/Armenian Abs/Personal Jesus/Half Pint (@MarkEllison06) March 20, 2022

Your spelling errors indicate that you may have been higher than your Fivehead when you crafted this tweet, Matty. 🧐 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 20, 2022

In other Gaetz news, according to his latest campaign finance disclosure forms, he raised just $534,000 in the final quarter of 2021, which is a huge drop from the $1.8 million he raised in the first three months of the year.

ABC News reports:

Overall, Gaetz’s fundraising has been gradually slowing down, dropping to $1.4 million in the second quarter and then to $527,000 in the third quarter. A dip in fundraising between election years isn’t uncommon, and some of Gaetz’s GOP colleagues, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, saw a similar slowdown in fundraising from their earlier hauls. A joint fundraising operation between Gaetz and Greene also reported bringing in only $19,000 in the final quarter of 2021, compared to the nearly $360,000 it raised in the second quarter. Meanwhile, as the sex trafficking investigation unfolded over the past year, disclosure records show that the Gaetz campaign’s legal bills rose significantly.

