Matt Gaetz just got double fisted with some very bad news

Matt Gaetz‘s week is off to a very crappy start. Happy Monday!

First, a federal judge has once again agreed to postpone sentencing for Gaetz’s former wingman, Joel Greenberg, so he can continue helping investigators who are looking into whether the antigay lawmaker paid to have sex with a high school student.

According to a newly-filed court order, Greenberg’s sentencing has been pushed from late March to “at least May” so he can keep assisting with the government’s investigation.

This marks the third time his sentencing has been delayed since he pleaded guilty to six federal charges last year, including child sex trafficking, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and stalking.

Click Orlando reports:

Greenberg’s attorney has indicated that his client is providing information “against multiple individuals”. Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg confirmed during an October court hearing that Greenberg was able to corroborate information federal authorities had previously uncovered while simultaneously providing investigators with new leads to investigate. “The evidence takes us places. And frankly, it takes us places we did not anticipate,” said Handberg, who has not publicly disclosed the details of those other investigations or identified any potential targets.

If that wasn’t bad enough, one of Gaetz’s primary challengers in the 2022 midterms appears to be picking up momentum.

Bryan Jones is a U.S. Air Force Special Operations pilot who currently has his sights set on Gaetz’s House seat.

Jones announced his candidacy near the end of last year and just became the only one of Gaetz’s three Republican challengers to raise enough money to require reporting the donations to the Federal Elections Commission

“I was encouraged by a lot of friends and neighbors and people that I grew up here in the Panhandle with that, quite honestly, just deserve better,” he tells the Pensacola News Journal.

In the new interview, Jones also takes a swing at Gaetz for his underage sex scandal.

“I deal in facts, and I believe in law and order, and everybody should have an assumption of innocence,” he says. “But at the same time, when you’re a public servant and a public figure like that, you’re going to be judged in the court of public opinion. And right now, that is happening, and unfortunately, he’s no longer an effective member of Congress for Northwest Florida.”

Gaetz has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.