the giver

Matt Gaetz’s wife praises his generous “gift” giving and, um, awkward

By

Matt Gaetz was a featured guest at the Turning Point US AmericaFest in Arizona last weekend, where he peddled 2020 election conspiracy theories while leaning hard into racial animus.

“We live in a world today where the left has seized unconstitutional power through mandates, driving people from their jobs, destroying the American dollar, shattering our economy, stealing elections,” Gaetz told the crowd.

“They openly campaign for racial reparations and bigoted policies that target white people. Let’s not prove our valor by enduring pain. I’d like to start dishing it out. Less fortitude, more attitude!”

Afterwards, his wife, Ginger Luckey, tweeted a photo of herself watching the speech from backstage, along with the caption, “Thankful for a husband who uses his gifts to inspire others.”

As a general rule of thumb, when your spouse is under federal investigation for allegedly supplying multiple women (and at least one underage girl) with drugs, alcohol, and money in exchange for sex, it’s probably best not to talk about his ability to persuade people with his generous “gift” giving.

Also, is it just us or is that photo giving off serious “Poltergeist” vibes?

Now, the responses…

