Matt Gaetz’s teen sex scandal, Billy Echiner’s ‘Bros’ backlash, Prince Harry tears up over Diana

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
ON ICE: Anti-LGBTQ Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s teen sex trafficking investigation appears to be stalled. [NBC News]
“FASCINATING AND ABSURD”: Billy Eichner responds to backlash over his comments about Bros’ disappointing box office numbers. [Yahoo!]
CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN?: Madonna “comes out” on TikTok. Huh?
FORGIVE AND FORGET: Evangelicals excuse gay-hating GOP candidate Herschel Walker for (allegedly) abandoning his family and paying for his girlfriend’s abortion. [New York Times]
HOT TAKE: Women’s Health magazine publishes bizarre “think piece” excusing Jeffrey Dahmer’s behavior by blaming it on his parents. [Women’s Health]
BRITNEY FREED: Britney Spears reflects on it being almost one year since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship.
HIGH HORSE: Homophobe Ted Cruz gets called out by LGBTQ ally Kacey Musgraves during a concert in Texas… and the crowd goes wild. [Laredo Morning Times]
MOTHER AND SON: Prince Harry tears up when a nurse says Princess Diana would be “very proud” of him. [Hello]
BLAST FROM THE PAST: People are living for this newly resurfaced clip of Kathy Najimy talking about not wanting to offend real witches while promoting the first Hocus Pocus in 1993.
6 Comments
cuteguy
Prince Harry has a heart of gold. What a great man
DennisMpls
I’m both puzzled and flabbergasted by the incessant negativity being expressed by right wing outlets about Harry and Meghan. I subscribe to a daily “newsletter” from the far right Spectator because I like to keep an eye on what the right wing is saying, and they aren’t just straight ahead MAGA clowns. It’s amazing how often they are ripping into them, especially Meghan. You’d think she was an imminent threat to humanity.
Fahd
@DennisMlps
You don’t have to be right wing to dislike what Harry and Meghan are doing. Decent people with common sense disapprove of their lies and half-truths and their profiteering from their royal connection. She’s just not a good person, bottom line.
Fahd
Prince Harry gave the Oprah interview while his grandfather was dying in hospital. Prince Harry couldn’t be bothered to visit his 96 year old grandmother, even though she invited him twice to Balmoral. Now that Queen Elizabeth is dead, he’s trying to delete part of his memoirs and reality series. So that means he would have gone ahead with the most hurtful stuff had she lived. No, he’s not a great man, and Diana would not have been proud of him. He’s a selfish rich brat who has had everything handed to him on a silver platter (literally?) all his life. Not everything is Meghan’s fault. Also, the video’s probably set-up.
DennisMpls
That sounds rather remarkably one-sided. I haven’t researched enough to be too specific, but I’ve read enough to know there are at least two sides to all of this. I also know that the Royal Family is immensely controlling, structured, and not open to dissenting outlooks. Which of course almost destroyed another “outsider” with independent views, Diana.
Yes, everything certainly was handed to Harry on a silver platter, as is the case with all royals (and all people from wealthy families). I admire his alternate viewpoint of not being obligated to live his life in a pre-ordained way. There was clearly some racism in the royal family toward Meghan as well, and I admire his devotion to her. People should be able to follow the life path that feels right to them, rather than to a life imposed upon them by dint of birth.
It would have been so easy for the family to say something like: “We’re disappointed that Harry has chosen a path outside of the royal structure. But we understand, and we wish him well. He will always be a part of our family, and he and Meghan are welcome in our midst.”
MrMichaelJ
Billy Eichner is hugely unlikable and the interview he gave with Harvey Weistein where he suggested maybe he could have cast the other lead with a Hollywood A-lister was the most tone deaf response ever