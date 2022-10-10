Matt Gaetz’s teen sex scandal, Billy Echiner’s ‘Bros’ backlash, Prince Harry tears up over Diana

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

ON ICE: Anti-LGBTQ Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s teen sex trafficking investigation appears to be stalled. [NBC News]

“FASCINATING AND ABSURD”: Billy Eichner responds to backlash over his comments about Bros’ disappointing box office numbers. [Yahoo!]

CLOSET DOOR BUSTDOWN?: Madonna “comes out” on TikTok. Huh?

FORGIVE AND FORGET: Evangelicals excuse gay-hating GOP candidate Herschel Walker for (allegedly) abandoning his family and paying for his girlfriend’s abortion. [New York Times]

HOT TAKE: Women’s Health magazine publishes bizarre “think piece” excusing Jeffrey Dahmer’s behavior by blaming it on his parents. [Women’s Health]

BRITNEY FREED: Britney Spears reflects on it being almost one year since she was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

HIGH HORSE: Homophobe Ted Cruz gets called out by LGBTQ ally Kacey Musgraves during a concert in Texas… and the crowd goes wild. [Laredo Morning Times]

MOTHER AND SON: Prince Harry tears up when a nurse says Princess Diana would be “very proud” of him. [Hello]

BLAST FROM THE PAST: People are living for this newly resurfaced clip of Kathy Najimy talking about not wanting to offend real witches while promoting the first Hocus Pocus in 1993.