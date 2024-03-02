Matt Palmer’s package, Austin Show’s cruise & Andrés Camilo’s overalls

This week Ricky Martin discussed his foot fetish, Troye Sivan went without pants, and Madonna removed Luther Vandross from her AIDS memorial. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jake Williamson checked in.
Ian Paget got ready.
Elliott Norris burned.
Matheus Torrezani threw his weight around.
Anton Sebel stretched out.
Joel Wieneke got in the water.
Kyle Kothari and Daniel Goodfellow took a shower together.
Andrés Camilo undressed.
Dalton Harris wrote a song.
Jonathan Bennett performed on The View.
Matt Palmer wore tie-dye.
Sam Cushing pumped iron.
Nick Herrera looked down.
Tom Daley reached the top.
Josh Mair wore shorts.
Austin Show tested the waters.
Grigor Dimitrov posed for Lacoste.
Ricky Martin showed pit.
John Duff hit the beach.
David Guetta took a call.
And Steven Yeun took off his shirt.
3 Comments
abfab
joshmair96 (69)
Kangol2
Beautiful Joel Wieneke (Green) never takes a bad picture. Josh Mair is a beauty too. Sexy Nick Herrera shares a super-hot backshot if you scroll through his photo drop above. Good week.
Rambeaux
Matt Palmer has that gorgeous bad boy look.
A real stud.