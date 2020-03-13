Mayor bans orgies, threesomes, and gang bangs because of coronavirus

Italy has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus outbreak. In the last month, the country has reported over 600 deaths and more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections.

Now, the mayor of Bugliano, Italy has issued a statement prohibiting orgies and gang bangs anywhere inside the city limits. Additionally, threesomes and sex involving more than two people is also banned for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Mayor Fabio Buggiani said: “As an additional measure for coronavirus containment, orgies and gang bangs are forbidden throughout the municipal territory of Bugliano.”

? VIETATI ASSEMBRAMENTI DURANTE LE ATTIVITÀ SESSUALI.

Come misura ulteriore per contenimento #coronavirus sono state viete orgie e gangbang su tutto il territorio comunale di #Bugliano pic.twitter.com/KugSY4jiUi — Comune di Bugliano (@CBugliano) March 10, 2020

And Buggiani’s not joking around either. The penalty for engaging in sexual activity that exceeds two individuals is a fine of €875, or $975.

Of course, the big question is how exactly the city plans on monitoring the goings-on inside of people’s bedrooms.

But it’s not just in the city of Bugliano that’s warning folks about the dangers of sexual activity in the time of coronavirus. Yesterday, Grindr put out a tweet telling users to “protect yourselves, y’all.”

Hornet, Scruff, and Tinder have also issued advisories to their users about how to avoid the virus and prevent its spread.

Meanwhile, some of the most well-respected LGBTQ advocacy groups in the US, including HRC and GLAAD, have signed an open letter to remind “all parties handling COVID-19 surveillance, response, treatment, and media coverage that LGBTQ communities are among those who are particularly vulnerable to the negative health effects of this virus.”

Related: LISTEN: Trump caught on hot mic before coronavirus address saying “Oh f**k”