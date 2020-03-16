Turns out, mayor did NOT ban orgies, threesomes, and gang bangs because of coronavirus

Last week, several media outlets (including Queerty!) reported that the mayor of Bugliano, Italy had prohibited orgies, gang bangs, and threesomes in an effort to stave off the spread of coronavirus.

Turns out, it was a hoax!

The announcement was made through the prank Twitter account @CBugliano and was cleverly designed to look an official proclamation from Mayor Fabio Buggiani’s office.

It read: “As an additional measure for coronavirus containment, orgies and gang bangs are forbidden throughout the municipal territory of Bugliano.”

The penalty for engaging in sexual activity in excess of two individuals was a fine of €875, or $975.

? VIETATI ASSEMBRAMENTI DURANTE LE ATTIVITÀ SESSUALI.

Come misura ulteriore per contenimento #coronavirus sono state viete orgie e gangbang su tutto il territorio comunale di #Bugliano pic.twitter.com/KugSY4jiUi — Comune di Bugliano (@CBugliano) March 10, 2020

But our friends over at QNews were quick to catch onto the joke, reporting:

A quick examination throws up two clues that the announcement possibly requires more investigation. Firstly the date on the proclamation seems early for a coronavirus response — 9 February. Secondly, the number 69, especially in association with anything of a sexual nature, usually indicates a joke. The proclamation is numbered 00069/2020.

QNews notes that the page has several other bogus “proclamations,” including one that suspends a ban on hunting so citizens can hunt for food instead of crowding into grocery stores and another than prohibits all smoking to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On a more serious note, however, it’s important to be extra mindful of your sexual health during this pandemic. Both Scruff and Hornet have released World Health Organization protection guidelines to users, and Grindr tweeted out CDC guidelines. Tinder also released a warning to users, noting “While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important.”

Related: Mayor bans orgies, threesomes, and gang bangs because of coronavirus