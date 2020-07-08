Meet the openly gay ‘Titan Games’ competitor working on the frontline of coronavirus

CrossFit athlete and real-life gay superhero Robbie Rodriguez (a.k.a. Rhino Robbie) recently appeared on NBC’s Titan Games, where he talked openly about being gay, being out, and being a frontline nurse in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rodriguez primarily handles testing patients who come into the Miami hospital where he works.
“A lot of the other nurses have families and kids, and were more worried about being exposed,” he explained. “I don’t have kids, so I’d often volunteer to [administer tests].”
The competition portion of Rodriguez’s Titan Games episode was filmed back in January, before the pandemic had hit the United States. Since then, he says his hospital has become inundated with COVID-19 patients.
“Last Friday I worked, and we saw 89 patients,” he said. “That’s pretty hectic for four nurses and two doctors.”
Rodriguez continued, “The biggest challenge has just been dealing with everyone’s questions or concerns because everyone has the same concern. They come in scared.”
“Reassuring them has been the biggest challenge. To comfort those who are more anxious than myself.”
Rodriguez added that the way he gets through the long days and nights is by working out beforehand and consuming copious amounts of caffeine.
“How do I have the energy to train so hard after a 12-hour shift? Um, a good pre-workout. And coffee,” he joked.
Watch Rodriguez compete on Titan Games.
Now, scroll down for more pics from his Instagram page…
View this post on Instagram
Pride Month is here ? ?? Reach out and spread love today! LOVE IS NEVER WRONG • ??follow these organizations?? @outwod @latinossalud @out.fit.usa @pride_rx • #pridemonth #smilemore #teamrp #rpstrength #passionthatdefinesyou #outfitinspiration #loveislove #rhinorobbie #teamsoul #runwithus #gaypride #loveyourself #lovethyneighbor #justlove
View this post on Instagram
“Nursing isn’t what you do, it’s who you are”?? • Stay Home! Stay Safe! Wash your hands! Be a hero for your family, for your friends, for your neighbors! • #nurselife #covid_19 #personalprotectiveequipment #gownup #scrubslife #protectyourself #scrubin #healthcareworkers #stayhome #rhinorobbie
View this post on Instagram
Manic Monday!!! Get your fitness on!!! @rpstrength ~ code: rhino ——————— 3rds 20 cal Echo Bike Sandbag Hold (150/100) • 42 Power Snatches (135/95) 42 Bar Muscle Ups • ? >>> @remanubr #birthdayworkout #rpstrength #teamsoul #fitfam #atlanta #liftheavyoften #runwithus #teamrp #rhinorobbie
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday to this strong beautiful woman!!! With all the love in the world!!! Enjoy your special day ??? • Check out Season 2 @nbctitangames Monday nights 8pm @nbc • #titansgame #sportsareback #killthequit #therock #titanup #sevenbuckprod #fitfam #letsgo #athletes #rhinorobbie
View this post on Instagram
Geared up and ready for battle! ? Happy Nurses Week ? To every last one of you beautiful nurses out there!!! Muah ? ?? • Be Safe our there! Stay healthy! Stay Covid free!!! #nursesweek #healthcareworkers #covid_19 #n99mask #ppe #nurselife #murselife #stayhome #staysafe #lifewillgetbetter
View this post on Instagram
It’s Tuesday!!!! That means I get to wear tights!!! #tightstuesday Booty gains I’m the making! ??? @teamsoul >>> “This World Won’t Defeat Me” Code: RobbieSoul to save on all things @crossfitsoul apparel and programming!!! • #teamsoul #runwithus #squatsfordays #strongfit #crossfitters #rhinorobbie #viruscompression #liftheavyoften #tightsoftheday #compressiontights #miamifitness #crossfitsoul
View this post on Instagram
October is Breast Cancer awareness month! Increasing the awareness of the disease and raise funds for research, cause, treatment and prevention! • Many ways to participate! Educate yourself and support the fight!!! ?????? #breastcancerawareness #october #pinkribbon #supportthecause #breastcancer #nurselifern #malenurse #rhinorobbie
