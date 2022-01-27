Meghan McCain is absolutely FURIOUS she caught COVID and, of course, it’s ALL JOE BIDEN’S FAULT!!!!!

The coronavirus caught Sarah Palin this week, causing a delay in her libel trial against the New York Times. Now, it has picked up Meghan McCain, too.

McCain just published her latested op-ed in the Daily Mail in which she announces that she, John McCain’s daughter and former co-host of The View, has tested positive for COVID-19… and it’s all Joe Biden‘s fault!

In the article, McCain, who is vaccinated and boosted, says she’s a “pretty optimistic person by nature” but getting COVID-19 has completely changed how she views the entire world.

“The most sad and pessimistic moments that I have ever felt — since the initial months in lockdown – were after being diagnosed and sick these past weeks from Covid-19,” she writes.

She also says that under Biden’s leadership, “everything keeps getting worse.”

“It is not rational for me to think President Biden could stop a virus, however it is rational for me to believe he would help make the treatment, testing, and overall morale of the country better,” she writes. “[We] need an intense and immediate shift away from whatever depression this administration is continuing to let the country experience.”

Evidently, Meghan didn’t hear about the program Biden just rolled out that gives every household in America four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. (Order them here.) Or how the Biden administration announced this week that it will begin distributing free N95 masks to the public. (More info on that here.) Or how both Pfizer and Moderna just revealed that they’re very close to having an Omicron-specific vaccine.

“Maybe this is the best that Biden and his administration thinks America has to offer or deserves,” McCain gripes, “but I assure you there will be others out there who do not feel that way. And they will not let this country continue to be this sick–physically, emotionally, financially.”

“Biden may not believe in morning in America, but I sure as hell still do, just not under his failed leadership.”

Here’s how people are responding to McCain’s latest attack on Biden…

To all of my writer friends: If you ever start to doubt your own skill with the pen or wonder whether your words are profound enough to share with the world, simply remember that Meghan McCain published a column with this as the headline: pic.twitter.com/BfU00GeTTu — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain is trending under "Entertainment" which is odd because literally no one finds her bullshit entertaining — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 27, 2022

This is Joe Biden comforting Meghan McCain whom he has known and loved for her whole life. Today Meghan called him a moron. #TheView #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/uPG9O0AU9R — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) January 27, 2022

I pray for Meghan McCain's husband. Not because of covid, because of her. — Liberal Dog Says (@liberaldogsays) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain is married to a white supremacist. Carry on. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain is trending and I’m honestly wondering how many times can you enter the news cycle without a single redeemable characteristic, accomplishment, trait, or ability. “My dad was a famous senator and now I have very loud and entitled opinions” isn’t a qualification. — America Rises with Andrew Wortman (@AmericaRisesUp) January 27, 2022

Hey Meghan McCain, I’m not an astronomer but I’m pretty sure the earth revolves around the sun and not your mean attention seeking ass? — Y'all hurry up??????????? (@catfishyak) January 27, 2022

COVID is the first thing Meghan McCain has gotten without using her father's name. pic.twitter.com/WyRGLwTn6s — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 27, 2022

Meghan McCain has tested positive for #COVID & blames Biden for the pandemic continuing despite most unvaccinated & unmasked are stupid Republicans! Biden has provided FREE vaccines, boosters, tests & masks for all. #TFG played down Covid to get reelected & needs to be Locked Up! — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) January 27, 2022

Wow Meghan McCain is hated by the left as much as the right

Congratulations ???? — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 27, 2022

I wonder if Meghan McCain tried to convince COVID to leave her alone by telling it who her father was. — KD ????? (@kdnerak33) January 27, 2022

COVID19: I finally got Meghan McCain and it was horrible. — Brendan B (@BrendanBrisket) January 27, 2022

