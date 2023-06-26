Meghan McCain slams Hunter Biden as an “elitist” nepo-baby and … wait, what?!

Meghan McCain prompted the entire internet to roll its eyes over the weekend after she slammed Hunter Biden for benefiting from having a famous politician father.

In her regular column in the Daily Mail, McCain blasted Hunter, son of President Joe Biden, for recently cutting a deal with prosecutors. Hunter has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors relating to non-payment of taxes and a charge of dishonesty on a firearms form. He will likely avoid jail time.

President Biden has always shown support for his son. Asked last week by reporters about the plea deal, Biden Sr merely said, “I’m very proud of my son.”

Hunter was reportedly in attendance at a White House event on Thursday night held in honor of India’s Prime Minister. Also in attendance was Attorney General Merrick Garland. The presence of both men at the same White House function, in the same week as news of Hunter’s plea deal emerged, enraged McCain, daughter of the late Republican Senator John McCain.

“We’re dealing with an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism,” McCain said of “America’s disgraced First Son”, with no trace of irony.

She went on to list what she perceived as Hunter’s many failings and alleged dodgy business dealings.

“Hunter is still trading on his family name,” McCain said.

“He’s selling artwork to anonymous buyers for hundreds of thousands of dollars. And we all know the only reason that he can command those prices is because his dad is president.”

Coincidentally, Meghan retained her own maiden name when she married husband Ben Domenech in 2017— but that’s probably nothing to do with the status of the McCain brand, right?

Here are a few responses on Twitter.

Meghan McCain calls Hunter Biden “an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism”. Interesting, coming from an elitist scumbag, the ultimate product of nepotism. pic.twitter.com/hZ3sp2mZEG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 24, 2023

Meghan McCain calling Hunter Biden “nepo-baby” scum is next level hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/1WZt7XRcrj — Jo? (@JoJoFromJerz) June 24, 2023

NEWSBREAK: POT CALLS KETTLE BLACK — Dianne Flack (@flack_dianne) June 24, 2023

It's tough to say which nepo baby–Meghan McCain or Donald Trump, Jr.–has the least self-awareness. They never know when to sit one out. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 24, 2023

That time Joe Biden comforted Meghan McCain

Many were reminded of the time Joe Biden consoled Meghan McCain following the death of her father.

The audacity of Meghan McCain after Biden showed compassion for her father’s death



pic.twitter.com/7lwsYUJbnD — Viktor’s RenaiSéance (@wondermann5) June 25, 2023

President Joe Biden was one of the first people to call you and tell you what a great man your father was after he passed on. On cable news he walked over to you so you could cry on his shoulder. It saddens me you didn't inherit your dad's grace and willingness to speak the… pic.twitter.com/c6nowFxoQF — Ford News (@FordJohnathan5) June 24, 2023

Meghan McCain sure seemed to love and respect the Bidens when she still had the job she got because of who her father was@MeghanMcCain #ShutUpMeghan pic.twitter.com/OWgEUiufSL — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) ?????? (@taradublinrocks) June 24, 2023

If McCain was fazed by the reaction to her latest outpouring of bile, she didn’t show it. On Twitter, she tweeted, “Thank you all for getting my recent @DailyMail column trending and spending your day talking about me. I’m taking care of my babies and don’t have time to get into petty back and forths on Twitter.”