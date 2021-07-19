red handed

Meghan McCain’s husband busted for tweeting at adult film actress

By

If there’s one thing you don’t get to do when you’re an extreme rightwing blogger/Fox News pundit, it’s tweet at adult films stars and get away with it.

Meghan McCain‘s husband, Ben Domenech, learned this the hard way when he took to Twitter to defend self-proclaimed “conservative porn star”/OnlyFans model Brandi Love after she was recently kicked out of a TurningPoint USA event.

The conservative student group hosted a conference at the Tampa Convention Center over the weekend. When Love showed up, she was promptly asked to leave, despite having purchased a VIP ticket to the event.

When Domenech, who is the co-founder and publisher of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ publication The Federalist, learned his favorite porn star a fellow Republican had been kicked out of the event, he fired off an angry tweet, accusing TurningPoint USA of being “prudes.”

I’m disappointed that @TPUSA kicked out @brandi_love for no reason whatsoever,” he tweeted. “She’s a Florida conservative businesswoman who loves America. The right has an opportunity to be the big tent party. Don’t be a bunch of prudes.”

In a statement, TPUSA said it was troubled by the “extremely pornographic nature” of Love’s social media pages and that “event leadership immediately took the appropriate steps in keeping with the best interest of the minors present at the event.”

“The bottom line is that it is simply not appropriate for a porn star to be actively posting images at an event with 15- and 16-year-olds present in conjunction with graphic pornography,” the group said.

As for Love, she accused the group of being “nutty” and coopting the term “conservative.”

“So we pulled out… Of Tampa,” she tweeted. “And was quickly reminded that real Conservatives aren’t anything like what I experienced from that TPUSA crowd. Just had a group of Veterans at Starbucks come up & express their support. We won’t let that nutty faction co-opt the term conservative.”

Now, back to Ben.

What he hoped to gain by defending Love is unclear given that the vast majority of his 150K followers belong to a political party that famously declared pornography a “public health crisis” in its official 2016 party platform.

“The internet must not become a safe haven for predators,” the amendment, which passed with little debate, stated. “Pornography, with its harmful effects, especially on children, has become a public health crisis that is destroying the life of millions.”

Here’s how they reacted to his tweet…

Then there were those who saw right though Ben’s feigned outrage…

McCain hasn’t commented on her husband’s ill-begotten tweet, so we don’t know how she feels about it, but we do now know more about Domenech than we ever cared to.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.