Meghan McCain’s husband busted for tweeting at adult film actress

If there’s one thing you don’t get to do when you’re an extreme rightwing blogger/Fox News pundit, it’s tweet at adult films stars and get away with it.

Meghan McCain‘s husband, Ben Domenech, learned this the hard way when he took to Twitter to defend self-proclaimed “conservative porn star”/OnlyFans model Brandi Love after she was recently kicked out of a TurningPoint USA event.

The conservative student group hosted a conference at the Tampa Convention Center over the weekend. When Love showed up, she was promptly asked to leave, despite having purchased a VIP ticket to the event.

When Domenech, who is the co-founder and publisher of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ publication The Federalist, learned his favorite porn star a fellow Republican had been kicked out of the event, he fired off an angry tweet, accusing TurningPoint USA of being “prudes.”

“I’m disappointed that @TPUSA kicked out @brandi_love for no reason whatsoever,” he tweeted. “She’s a Florida conservative businesswoman who loves America. The right has an opportunity to be the big tent party. Don’t be a bunch of prudes.”

I'm disappointed that @TPUSA kicked out @brandi_love for no reason whatsoever. She's a Florida conservative businesswoman who loves America. The right has an opportunity to be the big tent party. Don't be a bunch of prudes. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) July 18, 2021

In a statement, TPUSA said it was troubled by the “extremely pornographic nature” of Love’s social media pages and that “event leadership immediately took the appropriate steps in keeping with the best interest of the minors present at the event.”

“The bottom line is that it is simply not appropriate for a porn star to be actively posting images at an event with 15- and 16-year-olds present in conjunction with graphic pornography,” the group said.

As for Love, she accused the group of being “nutty” and coopting the term “conservative.”

“So we pulled out… Of Tampa,” she tweeted. “And was quickly reminded that real Conservatives aren’t anything like what I experienced from that TPUSA crowd. Just had a group of Veterans at Starbucks come up & express their support. We won’t let that nutty faction co-opt the term conservative.”

So we pulled out… Of Tampa And was quickly reminded that real Conservatives aren’t anything like what I experienced from that TPUSA crowd. Just had a group of Veterans at Starbucks come up & express their support. We won’t let that nutty faction co-opt the term conservative https://t.co/ZimYBT6FmC — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 19, 2021

Now, back to Ben.

What he hoped to gain by defending Love is unclear given that the vast majority of his 150K followers belong to a political party that famously declared pornography a “public health crisis” in its official 2016 party platform.

“The internet must not become a safe haven for predators,” the amendment, which passed with little debate, stated. “Pornography, with its harmful effects, especially on children, has become a public health crisis that is destroying the life of millions.”

Here’s how they reacted to his tweet…

There is nothing conservative about pornography. — Magnvs Avrelivs (@aurelius_magnus) July 18, 2021

yeaaaaa that’s an unfollow. This isn’t the hill to die on, dude. “Big tent” implies supporting each-others’ causes. “Conservatism” should not be promoting pornographers. Any common cause with pornographers as leaders is not one worth promoting. — Gray (@CathHypolytus) July 18, 2021

Smut peddlers really shouldn’t be given high praise. The lady needs to repent and be changed, that she may walk upright, not praised for her ways. — Dr. Rupert, He Who Is Owned Only By The Land🌲 (@RupertVonRipp) July 18, 2021

I can’t believe a grown man is selling pornstars to high schoolers as “conservative” values. — Killj0y (@canonlylaugh) July 18, 2021

Pornographers contribute to the degeneration of society and shunning them is right and proper. — Jesse M Golden (@JesseMGolden) July 18, 2021

I’ll continue being a prude, thanks. — Shiba Knight (Now with Shades!) (@deknightberight) July 18, 2021

Not the role model my kids need — DorotaG (@DorotaG) July 18, 2021

If we can’t say pornography is bad, what can we say? — Matthew Flood (@mflo918) July 18, 2021

Then there were those who saw right though Ben’s feigned outrage…

Ben we get you love porn — Natitudinous (@bernardfrosty) July 19, 2021

How is your wife gonna react to that bro? Lol — Tyler Wilhelm (@TylerWilhelm97) July 18, 2021

“Maybe if I simp for her hard enough, she’ll finally notice me!!!” – this guy — porp (@ooplers) July 18, 2021

I knew you were a fan — Natitudinous (@bernardfrosty) July 18, 2021

Someone’s got a crush 😻 ❤️ — DIck Chilinsky (@DickChilinsky) July 19, 2021

McCain hasn’t commented on her husband’s ill-begotten tweet, so we don’t know how she feels about it, but we do now know more about Domenech than we ever cared to.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.