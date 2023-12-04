Melania is not music to her homeland’s ears as she gets dragged to filth by local pop star

Much like the rest of us, Slovenian pop singer Ben Dolic is completely 100% over Melania Trump.

The the 26-year-old musician recently went on TikTok to lament over the fact that, because of the ex-FLOTUS’s notoriety, nobody else from his country can get any attention for the actual good work they’re doing.

Evidently, there’s only space for one famous Slovenian in the world.

“The most famous person in my country is…” Dolic says in the clip, then pauses for a drum roll.

“Melania Trump! If that doesn’t say something about the music industry in Slovenia, I don’t know what will.”

Whomp, whomp.

In 2018, Dolic appeared in the eighth season of the singing competition The Voice of Germany, where he finished second place in the finals.

In 2020, he represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, for which he recorded his debut single “Violent Thing.”

Though Eurovision ended up being canceled that year because of the pandemic, the song still charted in Germany and Dolic has released several more singles since then.

Melania left Slovenia in the early ’90s in pursuit of a rich husband modeling career. Much like the country’s music industry, its fashion industry is also lacking in opportunities for aspiring new talent.

She ultimately landed in New York City, where she met future ex-president Donald Trump in 1998, while he was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples, who he met while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump.

They were engaged in 2004, married in 2005, and the rest, unfortunately, is American history.

The ex-FLOTUS doesn’t speak much about her homeland and hasn’t been back to visit in ages, but the country hasn’t forgotten about her.

In the summer of 2019, a sculpture of the then First Lady of the United States was carved from a fallen tree trunk by Slovenia woodworker Marko Vivoda and unveiled in her hometown of Sevnica.

A year later, an unknown arsonist lit it on fire.

Statue of Melania Trump torched in her native Slovenia https://t.co/8cm3YoRZb8 pic.twitter.com/MDhGsR4sZ6 — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2020

The statue has since been replaced with a fireproof replica made of bronze by American artist Brad Downey. A plaque was also added dedicating the new sculpture to “the eternal memory of a monument to Melania which stood at this location.”

At the unveiling ceremony, Vivoda said, “We are here today because we put up again a statue of Melania to the place where it was burnt and to commemorate the statue that was set on fire.”

In 2021, Slovenian filmmakers Jurij and Tanja Gruden began work on a documentary film Catching Melania that aimed to unpack the story of her rise from small town peasant girl to First Lady of the United States.

Among the people interviewed were local puppeteer Bernard Pungercic, who knew Melania as a kid, fashion photographer Nino Mihalek, who discovered her in 1991 when he hired her to pose for an ad promoting a local dairy producer, and her childhood BFF, Jerca Santej, who expressed complete shock at who she ended up becoming later in life.

Per Newsweek:

Although Dolic was joking in his TikTok clip, an informal ballot did name Melania Trump as the world’s “Most Famous Slovenian.” According to a vote on Straw Poll—a website where anyone can make a poll—Melania Trump is No.1, followed by philosopher and cultural critic Slavoj Žižek and NHL star Anže Kopitar. Unfortunately, Trump received the lowest-ever popularity rating for a first lady during her family’s time in the White House. A CNN/SSRS poll from 2021, shortly after Donald Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims and the January 6 riots, found that Melania Trump had only a 42 percent approval rating. This is significantly lower than previous presidents’ wives, with the average final approval rating for departing first ladies usually around 70 percent.

Scroll down for some pics from Dolic’s Instagram page and be sure to check him out on Spotify…