Of course Melania couldn’t attend Rosalynn Carter’s funeral without drawing attention to herself

Melania Trump isn’t seen in public that often these days. But when she is, she’s off-color!
The former FLOTUS attended Rosalynn Carter’s funeral Tuesday, along with her other living contemporaries, including forever first lady Michelle Obama.
Carter passed away last week at the age of 96.
While the Carter family invited Melania as a display of bipartisanship, she still managed to stick out from the crowd–and not in a good way.
While all the other First Ladies wore black, she wore… charcoal gray?
Everyone wearing black but her. Go figure! She should’ve just wore her famous “I don’t care” jacket since she’s screaming for attention.— Blue (@Cbluepacific) November 28, 2023
Can't even wear black— Mary 🟧 🟦 (@maricotona) November 28, 2023
In all fairness, Melania appeared to be wearing a black dress underneath her gray overcoat. But still, her fashion choice was unconventional.
Although we shouldn’t be surprised.
From the very start, she never embraced the traditional role of First Lady, opting to stay behind in New York City for the first six months of her husband’s presidency.
Her most notable act, aside from wearing the aforementioned “I DON’T CARE” jacket when visiting detained migrant children at a Texas border town, was putting up some pretty startling Christmas decorations at the White House.
Fortunately, Dr. Jill Biden has cleaned that up.
Speaking of Dr. Biden, she was recently partying with fashion elites steps from Trump Tower, while Melania holes herself up inside. She hasn’t appeared alongside her husband at any of his arraignments or legal proceedings.
But she has reportedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement… for the third time!
While the Carters’ son said Melania was gracious when they met, she seemed to be alienated from the other first ladies. As The Washington Post points out, there appeared to be plenty of awkwardness between Melania & co. when they were on camera.
“The women barely looked at each other or smiled, and appeared to take pains to stare straight ahead after entering the church,” the Post writes.
That’s understandable, considering how Donald Trump trashed every living president who came before him. Melania was seated next to Michelle Obama, whose family has withstood racist attacks from Donald for years, beginning with the whole birther conspiracy theory, which Mrs. Trump also peddled.
“Melania Trump stood next to Michelle Obama, but they did not appear to speak or even acknowledge each other,” the Post says.
“At times, Obama — who has said that false claims by Donald Trump about her husband’s citizenship led to threats to her family — seemed to be leaning away from her.”
But the biggest diss against the Trumps came from PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, who recalled her final interview with Mrs. Carter at the podium. Woodruff said she asked what Carter thought about Joe Biden‘s presidency, to which she responded, “It’s a great relief to have him in office.”
Then again, given Melania’s apparent apathy around her husband’s latest presidential run, perhaps she feels the same.
The ex-FLOTUS, who refuses to appear with Donald on the campaign trail, doesn’t seem to care about his political or legal misfortunes. It might be the only thing we all agree upon!
16 Comments
abfab
Dear Alex!
I love the way you write!! You are so effing funny…..LOL big time! Thank you!
xo
(this woman really is a mess)
Jack
I hope she tried to say hello and was met with “Bitch!!!!! I’m Michelle Obama. You don’t speak to me unless I speak first.”
m
Awesome comment.
KW1969
Everybody calm down about the coat. I can’t stand them either but this isn’t a story.
abfab
Let us all know when you find a story that is a story.
Jaesly
Are you telling me that Melania doesn’t own a black coat? Or that she couldn’t afford to buy one?
still_onthemark
Melania has a black-and-white coat. It’s made out of Dalmatian hides.
Jim
What a sad woman.
Few will attend her funeral except maybe for some silver shirts.
quantum
Melania won’t die. She’ll live forever, flying around in a bucket kidnapping children to eat in her cozy forest cottage with chicken legs for some reason.
Bosch
Ha! Baba Maga.
abfab
LOL That is so twisted!! Meals on Heels!
abfab
She always looks frozen. Maybe she’s just a big block of ice.
RIGay
It’s because all of the black got sucked into her soul.
ZzBomb
I must agree, Jill Biden’s Christmas displays are so much more cheery and festive than whatever the eurotrash’s displays ever were.
abfab
Oh there is no comparison!
abfab
Rest in Peace Mrs Carter. You were loved.
Break out your hankerchiefs. Amy Carter, daughter, read a letter during the service that Jimmy wrote to Rosalynn 75 years ago. (youtube, natch)
Their energy will always live on, esp thru Habitat For Humanity. Such good people.