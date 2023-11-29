Of course Melania couldn’t attend Rosalynn Carter’s funeral without drawing attention to herself

Melania Trump isn’t seen in public that often these days. But when she is, she’s off-color!

The former FLOTUS attended Rosalynn Carter’s funeral Tuesday, along with her other living contemporaries, including forever first lady Michelle Obama.

Carter passed away last week at the age of 96.

While the Carter family invited Melania as a display of bipartisanship, she still managed to stick out from the crowd–and not in a good way.

While all the other First Ladies wore black, she wore… charcoal gray?

Melania shows up at Rosalynn Carter's funeral in a light gray overcoat. She don't care, do you? Also, Michelle Obama's look says it all. pic.twitter.com/2HlnAJko8E — Jeff ? ? (@wellsy57) November 29, 2023

poor Michelle has to stand next to Melania pic.twitter.com/G05eIXOKgw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2023

Everyone wearing black but her. Go figure! She should’ve just wore her famous “I don’t care” jacket since she’s screaming for attention. — Blue (@Cbluepacific) November 28, 2023

Can't even wear black — Mary 🟧 🟦 (@maricotona) November 28, 2023

Not complicated. You attend a funeral, you wear black—unless you want it to be about you. https://t.co/kKKjKcJjNV — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 29, 2023

Typically people wear black to funerals but I guess Melania didn’t get the memo https://t.co/V9luYrBU5J — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) November 28, 2023

Did someone tell Melania it was a funeral? Does she not own anything black? https://t.co/szoMY6MK7D — Twice Sifted (@twice_sifted) November 28, 2023

In all fairness, Melania appeared to be wearing a black dress underneath her gray overcoat. But still, her fashion choice was unconventional.

Although we shouldn’t be surprised.

From the very start, she never embraced the traditional role of First Lady, opting to stay behind in New York City for the first six months of her husband’s presidency.

Her most notable act, aside from wearing the aforementioned “I DON’T CARE” jacket when visiting detained migrant children at a Texas border town, was putting up some pretty startling Christmas decorations at the White House.

Fortunately, Dr. Jill Biden has cleaned that up.

Everyone should thank Dr. Jill Biden for bringing Christmas back to the White House after Melania trashed it. pic.twitter.com/TFlkGdgCUr — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 27, 2023

Speaking of Dr. Biden, she was recently partying with fashion elites steps from Trump Tower, while Melania holes herself up inside. She hasn’t appeared alongside her husband at any of his arraignments or legal proceedings.

But she has reportedly renegotiated her prenuptial agreement… for the third time!

While the Carters’ son said Melania was gracious when they met, she seemed to be alienated from the other first ladies. As The Washington Post points out, there appeared to be plenty of awkwardness between Melania & co. when they were on camera.

“The women barely looked at each other or smiled, and appeared to take pains to stare straight ahead after entering the church,” the Post writes.

That’s understandable, considering how Donald Trump trashed every living president who came before him. Melania was seated next to Michelle Obama, whose family has withstood racist attacks from Donald for years, beginning with the whole birther conspiracy theory, which Mrs. Trump also peddled.

“Melania Trump stood next to Michelle Obama, but they did not appear to speak or even acknowledge each other,” the Post says.

“At times, Obama — who has said that false claims by Donald Trump about her husband’s citizenship led to threats to her family — seemed to be leaning away from her.”

But the biggest diss against the Trumps came from PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, who recalled her final interview with Mrs. Carter at the podium. Woodruff said she asked what Carter thought about Joe Biden‘s presidency, to which she responded, “It’s a great relief to have him in office.”

Woodruff: I last interviewed President and Mrs. Carter together in July, 2021. I asked them how they thought President Biden was doing early in his term. Mrs. Carter said simply, it's a great relief to have him in office. pic.twitter.com/WfOpzR7xtl — Acyn (@Acyn) November 28, 2023

Judy Woodruff saying—in front of Melania Trump—that Rosalynn Carter told her that it was a "great relief" to have Joe Biden in the White House is some major-level funeral shade. https://t.co/2Fob8eh0AB — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 28, 2023

With Melania sitting right up front. Bless. https://t.co/7uMdDLT1UW — Renee (@PettyLupone) November 28, 2023

Then again, given Melania’s apparent apathy around her husband’s latest presidential run, perhaps she feels the same.

The ex-FLOTUS, who refuses to appear with Donald on the campaign trail, doesn’t seem to care about his political or legal misfortunes. It might be the only thing we all agree upon!