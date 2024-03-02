Melania’s claws come out, Biden’s genius move & Mitch McConnell’s epic demise

While Milo Ventimiglia playing a gay teen in a ’90s film and Marcello Hernandez’s booty shorts took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

MAGA WIG SNATCH: Like a Mar-a-Lago Cinderella, Ivanka Trump‘s cold war with her evil stepmother Melania was even nastier than we thought, according to this scathing new tell-all. [Read all about it on Queerty]

KARMA IS A…: Anti-LGBTQ+ right-wing loon Lauren Boebert railed about the “Biden Crime Family” just moments before her 18-year-old son was arrested on a major crime spree. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

OUTFOXED: Not even Fox News can stomach the disgraced 77-year-old ex-president’s lies – well, some of them, anyway – as they cutaway from one of his verbal diarrhea performances after he started on his tirades about the 2020 election again.

Wow. Fox News's Neil Cavuto cut away from Trump's speech at the border after Trump started ranting about the 2020 election:



“He still lost that election. That is not in doubt anymore. That’s not being debated anymore.” pic.twitter.com/EgTNmKp9Ou — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 1, 2024

A NEW BREED OF THE GOP: Anti-gay Florida Republican lawmaker Byron Donalds unwittingly used a gay sex term in very odd, slightly creepy TV interview and now we can never hear that word the same again. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MOTHER HAS SPOKEN: Lesbian CA Senator Laphonza Brown pulled no punches in a fiery take on GOP extremists that left Republicans in the chamber silent. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

OUR PRESIDENT: Here’s what Joe Biden is doing to get you on PrEP. [Read all about it on INTO]

SON OF A MITCH: After suffering a few frightening medical episodes last year, Mitch McConnell, 82, announced he’s stepping down as Senate GOP leader. To honor him, let’s take a second to remember all the harm he afflicted on Americans across the country over the last 40 years. [LGBTQ Nation]

We're seeing a lot of pieces fondly celebrating Mitch McConnell. We'd like to take a minute to remember how terrible he was.



Full pod: https://t.co/M33lHlw2iZ pic.twitter.com/Ws6x6EZDbs — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 1, 2024

CLOWN SHOW: Lindsey Graham just had the most embarrassingly chaotic week and that’s saying a lot for the despised anti-LGBTQ+ Republican senator. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HELL HAS FROZEN OVER: Believe it or not, but some Republicans actually broke from their homophobic party and helped kill anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Utah, Arizona and Iowa. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

DARK BRANDON: Joe Biden called Trump’s bluff by daring him to work together to pass the bipartisan border security bill that the disgraced ex-president ordered Republicans to sink just to make it look bad for Biden.

@cspanofficial President Biden on Thursday called on former President Trump to put aside politics and let Republicans vote on the Senate’s bipartisan border security bill that he lobbied against. “Instead of telling members of Congress to block this legislation, join me,” President Biden said from the southern border in Brownsville, Texas. “Or I’ll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill. We can do it together. You know and I know, it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen.” Mr. Trump was at the southern border at the same time, about 300 miles away in Eagle Pass, where he met with Texas officials, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and placed the blame for the migrant crisis on his successor, accusing him of allowing criminals and drugs to pour across the border. #biden #trump #bordersecurity #immigration #cspan ? original sound – C-SPAN