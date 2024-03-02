Melania’s claws come out, Biden’s genius move & Mitch McConnell’s epic demise

While Milo Ventimiglia playing a gay teen in a ’90s film and Marcello Hernandez’s booty shorts took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
MAGA WIG SNATCH: Like a Mar-a-Lago Cinderella, Ivanka Trump‘s cold war with her
evil stepmother Melania was even nastier than we thought, according to this scathing new tell-all. [Read all about it on Queerty]
KARMA IS A…: Anti-LGBTQ+ right-wing loon Lauren Boebert railed about the “Biden Crime Family” just moments before her 18-year-old son was arrested on a major crime spree. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
OUTFOXED: Not even Fox News can stomach the disgraced 77-year-old ex-president’s lies – well, some of them, anyway – as they cutaway from one of his verbal diarrhea performances after he started on his tirades about the 2020 election again.
A NEW BREED OF THE GOP: Anti-gay Florida Republican lawmaker Byron Donalds unwittingly used a gay sex term in very odd, slightly creepy TV interview and now we can never hear that word the same again. [Read all about it on Queerty]
MOTHER HAS SPOKEN: Lesbian CA Senator Laphonza Brown pulled no punches in a fiery take on GOP extremists that left Republicans in the chamber silent. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
OUR PRESIDENT: Here’s what Joe Biden is doing to get you on PrEP. [Read all about it on INTO]
SON OF A MITCH: After suffering a few frightening medical episodes last year, Mitch McConnell, 82, announced he’s stepping down as Senate GOP leader. To honor him, let’s take a second to remember all the harm he afflicted on Americans across the country over the last 40 years. [LGBTQ Nation]
CLOWN SHOW: Lindsey Graham just had the most embarrassingly chaotic week and that’s saying a lot for the despised anti-LGBTQ+ Republican senator. [Read all about it on Queerty]
HELL HAS FROZEN OVER: Believe it or not, but some Republicans actually broke from their homophobic party and helped kill anti-LGBTQ+ bills in Utah, Arizona and Iowa. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
DARK BRANDON: Joe Biden called Trump’s bluff by daring him to work together to pass the bipartisan border security bill that the disgraced ex-president ordered Republicans to sink just to make it look bad for Biden.
7 Comments
dbmcvey
It’s great Republicans did what they did in those states, but the party apparatus has already put LGBTQ+ rights in their sites at the Supreme Court level.
abfab
Need a few good laughs? The Log Cabin Republican Douche Bags have thier own youtube videos. You can’t make this shit up. (shaver is always good for a few-he actually IS funny!)
dbmcvey
Maybe, I might give it a try. I’m reluctant to watch something I suspect will annoy me, but the comedy might be worth it.
dbmcvey
I remember a ridiculous video with this conservative gay guy and a truly hateful trans woman that came out right before CPAC kicked the gay out, it was pretty funny. The gay guy was truly delusional. It might have been Shaver.
ShaverC
God forbid gay men take responsibility for sex, just push “big pharma” on them so they can have s@x bareback. Great man.
dbmcvey
So you think Prep is bad?
It saves lives. WTF is wrong with you?
You’d rather people die when it can be prevented.
You are sick fvck.
abfab
Start raking, cowboys.
Texas Ranches Ravaged by Wildfires Face Long Recovery
State officials estimate tens of thousands of cattle were killed in blazes burning across more than 1 million acres