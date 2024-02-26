GOP rep. unwittingly uses a gay sex term in his very creepy attempt to signal support for IVF

Republicans are scrambling to signal their support for in vitro fertilization treatments in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court’s draconian ruling that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law.

Determined to present themselves as pro-family, Republican lawmakers are issuing statements touting IVF, and the procedure’s role in helping couples procreate.

That includes Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who spouted the new party line Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. But the second-term congressman may want to rephrase his argument.

Though Donalds seemingly wanted to come across as normal, he sounded really, really creepy.

“IVF is something that is so critical to a lot of couples,” he said, before taking his statement in a perverted direction.

“It helps them breed great families. Our country needs that,” he finished.

Uhhh…what?!? Did he really say “breeding?”

Yes, yes he did!

Rep. Byron Donalds on Meet the Press says IVF is important to couples because it helps them "breed great families." pic.twitter.com/WeO20BGvMk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2024

Observers on social media were quick to point out the strangeness of Donalds’ word choice. In an effort to appeal to women, he demeaned them further, suggesting he views them as nothing more than baby breeding vessels.

Also, maybe somebody can educate Donalds about the other widespread use for the term in question. The homophobic rep. is in for quite the sexual awakening.

Put those parental controls on his computer ASAP!

What is in the water today? Good grief. https://t.co/a5uYMr3OLU — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 25, 2024

Donalds laying on the charm like a Cyberdyne Systems Model 101. https://t.co/u3O2uqIBjF pic.twitter.com/OsJJ55abik — Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) February 25, 2024

Even when they try not to sound extreme they sound weird: “breed great families” lmao https://t.co/nCLJowVlZv — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) February 25, 2024

A staunch opponent of LGBTQ+ rights, Donalds is the latest Republican to embarrass himself in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court’s extreme ruling. House Speaker Mike Johnson took a break from schmoozing with gay-hating Christian nationalists to issue a Friday night statement showing his support for IVF…even though he’s previously said life begins “from the moment of fertilization.”

“I believe the life of every single child has inestimable dignity and value. That is why I support IVF treatment, which has been a blessing for many moms and dads who have struggled with fertility,” he said, echoing new GOP talking points.

That sounds good, except for the fact those words stand in stark contrast to Johnson’s abysmal voting record on reproductive rights. The religious zealot is a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, which defines a fertilized egg as a human being that has a 14th Amendment right to life.

That’s irreconcilable with IVF, which disposes of unused embryos, and freezes others.

The majority of House Republicans, including Mike Johnson, have signed onto a bill that would ban all abortions nationwide and rip away access to IVF.



This aligns with the Project 2025 plan to restrict reproductive rights in all 50 states under a second Trump term pic.twitter.com/VrL9EjJkk0 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 25, 2024

Johnson may be the weakest House Speaker in modern history, but at least he’s leading his caucus in one area: hypocrisy when it comes to IVF. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, another co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, followed his lead over the weekend.

“I will stop any and all efforts to ban IVF,” she said, even though her legislative record says the exact opposite.

I will stop any and all efforts to ban IVF. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 24, 2024

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Republicans have been minimizing their decades-long efforts to curtail reproductive rights. Though the specific Alabama ruling is narrow–it applies to three couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a storage facility–there is a fear it could be expanded.

Three IVF clinics in Alabama have already suspended services as a result of the court’s ruling.

With those worries in mind, the Alabama attorney general’s office says it has “no intention” to prosecute IVF families, while state Republican lawmakers are expected to file legislation that would protect IVF treatments.

Still, the slippery slope has already been started. “At the end of the day, the Republican Party has to be responsible for what they have done,” said Alabama Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, per CBS News.

It’s apparent the majority of voters don’t approve. Abortion rights have won in every election since Roe was overturned in June 2022. Women, who are registered to vote in the U.S. at significantly higher rates than men, don’t like it when you view them as…breeders.

With that said, there is one group that doesn’t mind the label 😏.

Someone alert Rep. Donalds!