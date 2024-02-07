Mike Johnson suffers his biggest embarrassment yet as his speakership implodes in real time

It didn’t take very long for Mike Johnson’s speakership to reach dumpster fire status, with the gay-hating lawmaker angering his far-right cohorts when he struck up a budget agreement with Democrats.
For a possible makeup call, Johnson pursued the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas… only for the vote to fail Tuesday.
Instead of experiencing a political triumph, Johnson was embarrassed. His fellow Republicans did not applaud him for his effort.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
“We need to know exactly where we are and we need to be careful not to get out ahead of our skis and put something on the floor that we don’t have certainty on,” Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas told reporters.
“We behave sometimes like we’re in the minority,” he said.
Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, one of Johnson’s Freedom Caucus antagonizers, wasn’t very kind, either.
“I would have thought that would have been basic,” he added. “They’re good on the other side of knowing that … Is it that hard?”
With a razor thin majority, Johnson couldn’t afford to lose more than two votes. Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the resolution, while an additional GOP rep. voted “no” to allow the House to bring up the vote again.
It was a humiliating defeat for the Speaker, who possesses full control over the resolutions introduced on the House floor.
…Or does he?
Marjorie Taylor Greene was leading the charge, and took credit for the disastrous proceedings.
“Absolutely this is happening because I forced that floor vote,” she proudly told reporters.
The chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, didn’t cover himself in glory, either. Despite not bringing up any reputable charges against Mayorkas, he pursued the inquiry, anyway.
Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado exposed Green’s blatant political posturing, reading back to him an op-ed he penned in 2019 against the first impeachment of Donald Trump. In it, Green argues “a lot of bipartisan legislation that enjoys support sits gathering dust while Congress focuses on the impeachment inquiry.”
Five years later, the biggest piece of bipartisan legislation gathering dust is the Senate’s border deal package, which Johnson refuses to bring up… because Donald Trump wants to campaign on immigration.
Green’s actions during the proceedings weren’t very reputable, either. He called Mayorkas a “reptile,” an antisemitic trope.
Mayorkas is the child of a Holocaust survivor, as he informed Josh Hawley last year, when the quick-footed senator insinuated his department condones antisemitism among its rank and file.
Hawley’s smear against Mayorkas was part of an apparent GOP push to make it appear as if the Biden Administration isn’t behind Israel in its war against Hamas. Speaking of Israel, Johnson also brought up a separate resolution Tuesday night that would’ve sent $17.6 billion in aid to Israel with no strings attached.
That vote failed as well.
Prior to these embarrassments, Johnson seldom shied away from interviews. But the Speaker has been more difficult to catch these days.
As the New York Times notes, he’s always on his cell phone in the Capitol corridors! But in Johnson’s defense, maybe he’s phoning a friend?
It’s clear the embattled speaker needs some help.
9 Comments
morgan
When the Nazi Republicans finally kick Johnson out, he’ll have more time to spend on his knees…praying, of course. Did you think I meant something else? Shame on you!!
abfab
More time for Mike to spy on his young, Black son who he distrusts.
ZzBomb
Imagine being forced, b/c your his son, to be your dad’s porn accountability buddy?
Kangol2
The RepubliQanons in the House are an utter disaster under Mike Johnson, but is anyone surprised? They ousted a bad Speaker for an even less competent one, and when he tried to do his job, Don the Con, the demented, psychotic failed president and wannabe dictator has repeatedly undermined him.
Just recall the four years of chaos (2017-2021) under Don the Con, culminating in the Covid-19 disaster, the collapsed economy, the domestic social chaos, the surge in crime and fentanyl deaths, the pushbacks by members of Don the Con’s own administration to rein in his derangement, economic losses to China, and, the coup de grace, his FAILED attempt to overthrow a legitimate US federal election!
The psycho traitor even said to the Georgia Republican secretary of state on tape that he wanted “to find 11,780 votes” that he DID NOT HAVE to steal the Georgia election. They d@mn themselves by their words and their actions.
morgan
Have you heard that his rotten wife began her gay conversion therapy with…him?
abfab
Are you friggin kiddin’ me! Oh this I gotta hear.
ZzBomb
While Republicans play political theater, and botching it up more than they already have, Putin is about to achieve his first battlefield win in over 2 years b/c the GQP can’t bother to govern or do what’s in the best interest for the country.
Trump really is Putin’s useful idiot.
Vote Blue
RIGay
Ukrainian deaths on GOP hands. End of story.
dbmcvey
Republicans aren’t interested in legislating. They’ve screamed about immigration and the border for years now but when they get the chance, they’re more interested in keeping it as an issue to campaign and fundraise off. They don’t want to get anything done, they’re more interested in denying Biden any advances they can.
Of course, when Dems do something without them, they take credit for the programs they voted against.