Mike Johnson’s speakership has officially reached dumpster fire status

Last time we checked on Mike Johnson, the arch-conservative was bashing gay high schoolers while his speakership was beginning to collapse.
One month later, MAGA Mike finds himself in an even worse position.
With a January 19 deadline to avoid a government shutdown, the House Speaker recently cut a topline budget agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
And the hardliners in his party aren’t happy.
Uh-oh!
“Before we could even get together, he announced the terms of the surrender,” said Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, adding that Johnson should’ve “never been hired.”
Texas Rep. Chip Roy, a Freedom Caucus member and right-wing hardliner, insinuated that booting Johnson from the speakership is on the table.
“That’s not a road I prefer,” he said on CNN. “I didn’t prefer to go down that road with Speaker McCarthy. We need to figure out how to get this all done together. But it isn’t good, and there’s a lot of my colleagues who are pretty frustrated about it, so we’ll see what happens this week.”
Johnson, for his part, is begging Republicans to stop ripping him on social media
Too late!
With Democrats in control of the White House and Senate, it’s inconceivable that Johnson could pass any budget resolution without bipartisan support. Further complicating matters, the Louisiana Republican is also working with a razor-thin House majority.
But we’re not gonna be the ones defending the homophobic House Speaker. Conservative hardliners championed Johnson, who basically cut the same deal with Democrats as Kevin McCarthy.
Tough break!
By any measure, Johnson’s reign as speaker has been a failure. He’s presided over the most paralyzed Congress in history, and failed to deliver on conservative priorities.
Schumer recently called him a “decent, respectful guy,” which is a kiss of death for Republicans.
But with all due respect to the Senate Majority Leader, we disagree about Johnson being “decent” or “respectful.” His views on LGBTQ+ issues are straight out of the Stone Age.
In newspaper editorials, he’s called homosexuality an “inherently unnatural” and “dangerous lifestyle” that would lead to legalized pedophilia and possibly even destroy “the entire democratic system.”
In an old interview with CNN, the religious zealot blamed gay sex for the downfall of the Roman Empire.
“Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society,” he said.
Prior to joining Congress, Johnson partnered with a group that pushed anti-gay conversion therapy. Back in the mid-2000s, he argued that gay marriage “is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”
While same-sex marriage hasn’t produced chaos or anarchy, Johnson sure has!
Maybe he was just telling on himself. Let the countdown to his ouster commence.
3 Comments
ZzBomb
The republican party is an absolute mess.
Vote Blue, b/c even if you disagree w/ some of their policies, at least they’re not some clown car on fire careening down the highway completely out of control. I mean, the right can’t even run a gov’t oversight hearing THEY CALLED for without it falling apart.
Vote Blue and keep Voting Blue
abfab
A huge mess! Did you see the display this morning? One woman accused the floor of not letting women speak. I think she was talking about white privalladge and men who had no balls. And then MTG threw another one of her hissy-fitz.
And Mike Johnson. What a twirp.
abfab
Nikky is adorned in pearl necklaces. I can’t see Rhonda’s feet so I have no idea what she’s wearing tonight.
Morons.