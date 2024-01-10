Mike Johnson’s speakership has officially reached dumpster fire status

Last time we checked on Mike Johnson, the arch-conservative was bashing gay high schoolers while his speakership was beginning to collapse.

One month later, MAGA Mike finds himself in an even worse position.

With a January 19 deadline to avoid a government shutdown, the House Speaker recently cut a topline budget agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

And the hardliners in his party aren’t happy.

Uh-oh!

“Before we could even get together, he announced the terms of the surrender,” said Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson, adding that Johnson should’ve “never been hired.”

Texas Rep. Chip Roy, a Freedom Caucus member and right-wing hardliner, insinuated that booting Johnson from the speakership is on the table.

“That’s not a road I prefer,” he said on CNN. “I didn’t prefer to go down that road with Speaker McCarthy. We need to figure out how to get this all done together. But it isn’t good, and there’s a lot of my colleagues who are pretty frustrated about it, so we’ll see what happens this week.”

Johnson, for his part, is begging Republicans to stop ripping him on social media

Too late!

I am a NO to the Johnson Schumer budget deal.



This $1.6 Trillion dollar budget agreement does nothing to secure the border, stop the invasion, or stop the weaponized government targeting Biden’s political enemies and innocent Americans.



So much for the power of the purse! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) January 8, 2024

If this is the best Republicans can do, there’s no hope of ever balancing our budget or securing the border. https://t.co/jN9e32HguH — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 8, 2024

Don't let the swamp fool you.



The "bipartisan" spending deal is a sham. The real topline is $1.658 trillion??



Both parties are addicted to reckless spending, and it's time we put a stop to it?? — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) January 8, 2024

The country gave House Republicans the majority to change the Swamp’s status quo.



Yet the sham bipartisan spending deal simply continues business as usual.



Americans deserve better. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) January 10, 2024

The DC Uniparty’s purported top-line spending deal of $1.590 trillion is bogus.



$1.658 trillion is the real number once you dig through the smoke and mirrors.



Sad to say but the spending epidemic in Washington continues with both parties being culpable. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 7, 2024

.@HouseGOP FAILED to use its leverage to force cuts to inflationary spending



We must reject this "deal" w/ Dems that will INCREASE spending by ~$30 BILLION & fund agencies at war with our liberty & security – like Mayorkas' DHS#NoGimmicks #NoSideDeals #NoSecurityNoFunding pic.twitter.com/XRBmzUshyz — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 9, 2024

With Democrats in control of the White House and Senate, it’s inconceivable that Johnson could pass any budget resolution without bipartisan support. Further complicating matters, the Louisiana Republican is also working with a razor-thin House majority.

But we’re not gonna be the ones defending the homophobic House Speaker. Conservative hardliners championed Johnson, who basically cut the same deal with Democrats as Kevin McCarthy.

Tough break!

By any measure, Johnson’s reign as speaker has been a failure. He’s presided over the most paralyzed Congress in history, and failed to deliver on conservative priorities.

Schumer recently called him a “decent, respectful guy,” which is a kiss of death for Republicans.

Since Mike Johnson was named Speaker:



– he’s overseen least productive House since Great Depression



– he’s folded on spending and agreed to McCarthy’s deal



– he’s largely dropped failed impeachment of Biden



– the number of House Republicans leaving office has grown to 17 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) January 9, 2024

But with all due respect to the Senate Majority Leader, we disagree about Johnson being “decent” or “respectful.” His views on LGBTQ+ issues are straight out of the Stone Age.

In newspaper editorials, he’s called homosexuality an “inherently unnatural” and “dangerous lifestyle” that would lead to legalized pedophilia and possibly even destroy “the entire democratic system.”

In an old interview with CNN, the religious zealot blamed gay sex for the downfall of the Roman Empire.

“Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society,” he said.

Prior to joining Congress, Johnson partnered with a group that pushed anti-gay conversion therapy. Back in the mid-2000s, he argued that gay marriage “is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”

While same-sex marriage hasn’t produced chaos or anarchy, Johnson sure has!

Maybe he was just telling on himself. Let the countdown to his ouster commence.