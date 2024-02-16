Mike Johnson refuses to apologize for cozying up to gay-hating, slavery-loving Christian nationalists

When Mike Johnson first ascended to House Speaker, the little-known lawmaker from Louisiana tried to downplay his extreme history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. The religious zealot’s wife even tried to scrub her homophobic past from the internet; but as we know, the receipts live forever.

Along those lines, a new investigation from the Daily Beast reveals Johnson enjoys close ties with leaders of Christian dominionism, a radical sect of Christian fundamentalism that supports establishing a Christian nation, opposes all LGBTQ+ rights and supports slavery.

Yes, slavery…

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

The Daily Beast asked Johnson’s office whether the Speaker ascribes to the radical and hateful beliefs of Christian dominionism, including whether the Bible endorses slavery.

A spokesperson declined to disavow any of those atavistic ideas.

“None of these actions or comments you are referencing were made by Speaker Johnson. The Speaker is not going to apologize to the Daily Beast for his Christian faith or judge the beliefs or statements of others,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

While Johnson may not want to cooperate with the Daily Beast or other left-leaning publications, it’s astonishing his spokesperson can’t even denounce Christian fundamentalists who support slavery and want to criminalize homosexual behavior. One of the Christian Nationalists closest to Johnson is David Barton, who the Southern Poverty Law Center says has “demonized LGBTQ+ persons and communities, arguing that HIV and AIDS are god-given consequences for living out one’s LGBTQ+ life.”

At a Christian lawmakers’ event two years ago, Johnson, then a back-bencher, credited Barton for his “profound influence” on his views and work.

Shortly after Johnson was elected speaker, Barton celebrated his newfound connection to congressional leadership. He said Johnson becoming speaker awards his group with “some tools at our disposal” that “we haven’t had in a long time.”

Barton is far from the only bigoted figure in Johnson’s orbit. Earlier this week, more than two dozen House Democrats slammed Johnson for inviting a trans-hating pastor as guest chaplain last month. The preacher in question, Jack Hibbs, has called transgender people a “sexually perverted cult” and said schools should out trans students to defeat “demonic and dark satanic powers.”

In addition, Hibbs was a huge proponent of the January 6 riots, claiming God had anointed the Trump Administration.

NEW: In a letter to Mike Johnson & the House Chaplain, more than two dozen House Dems slam the pastor that Johnson invited as guest chaplain last month—Patrick Hibbs—for fueling Jan. 6, calling trans people a plot of "Satan himself," saying Jews are in a "stupor," etc etc etc pic.twitter.com/UG1cYLOiFW — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) February 15, 2024

Correction: The pastor's name is Jack Hibbs — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) February 15, 2024

Pastor Jack Hibbs has made a point of flouting IRS rules on political activism from the pulpit, filming his clearly partisan sermons & sending them to the IRS. "That's the whole point, to cross the line, to draw fire," Hibbs has said. "We want to draw the IRS out." https://t.co/cehfQaUxib — Katherine Stewart (@kathsstewart) February 15, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Hibbs also isn’t a proponent of same-sex marriage. The pastor claims gay marriage “crucifies God’s word” and that acceptance of LGBTQ+ people is evidence that we’re living in the “last days.”

Those outrageous statements mirror Johnson’s previous remarks about same-sex marriage and homosexuality in general. In newspaper editorials, he’s called homosexuality an “inherently unnatural” and “dangerous lifestyle” that would lead to legalized pedophilia and possibly even destroy “the entire democratic system.”

As a congressman, Johnson has championed a national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. He says the “Democrat Party and their cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology.”

Back in the mid-2000s, he argued that gay marriage “is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”

Johnson even once blamed homosexuality for the downfall of the Roman Empire.

“Some credit to the fall of Rome to not only the deprivation of the society and the loss of morals, but also to the rampant homosexual behavior that was condoned by the society,” he said in a CNN interview.

As an attorney, Johnson represented a group that endorses conversion therapy, as well as extremists who said the government should terrorize LGBTQ+ people.

One of Johnson’s former clients, radical Christian preacher Grant Storms, staged a violent protest in 2003 against New Orleans’ Southern Decadence, an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ people. One of the attendees attempted to murder a man with a five-inch steak knife.

The stabber admitted in a recorded confession he “wanted to kill a gay man.”

Even as Speaker, Johnson has resorted to bashing LGBTQ+ folx, including children. He sent out a fundraising email last year denouncing out high school students.

Johnson’s long history of homophobic statements shows where he stands on LGBTQ+ issues: right beside Barton and other Christian Nationalists.

When it comes to Johnson’s actions as House Speaker, he’s also affiliated himself with right-wing extremists, despite their grumbling over his bipartisan spending deals with Chuck Schumer. Johnson recently named Marjorie Taylor “Jewish space lasers” Greene as an impeachment manager for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ Senate trial.

While the House’s original attempt to impeach Mayorkas on superficial charges failed, Johnson forged ahead. The House impeached Mayorkas this week by one vote.

The case, of course, is DOA in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Speaking of the Senate, Johnson is refusing to hold a vote on the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies that passed the body with bipartisan support.

Johnson’s actions keep looking worse with each passing day, given the recent death of Russian political prisoner and opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin murders Navalny the same week Donald Trump invites Russia to invade Europe and MAGA Mike Johnson blocks aid to Ukraine. This isn’t a coincidence, it’s the green light Putin has been given. https://t.co/K0Tm3H4IxE — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 16, 2024

Overall, Johnson might be the most ineffective Speaker in modern history, and that’s saying something! His list of failures is…long.

?? THE DISASTER THAT IS HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP



Just this week, @SpeakerJohnson has:



? Seen Democrats win a special election in New York, narrowing the already minuscule GOP majority to two votes.



? Lost a sixth rule vote on the House floor — a measure that would’ve… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 15, 2024

In order to turn this dumpster fire around, Johnson seems to need the power of prayer.

Too bad all of his religious allies spew nothing but hate and homophobia.