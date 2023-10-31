Mike Johnson’s wife frantically tries to scrub her anti-gay past — but the internet remembers forever

Much has been made of new Speaker Mike Johnson’s faith. The GOP lawmaker from Louisiana has made it clear that he uses the Bible as his instruction manual in all matters. He has consistently fought against LGBTQ+ rights, both as an attorney and representative.
Over the weekend, attention turned to his wife. Kelly Johnson, according to the speaker’s own website, is a “Licensed Christian Counselor and former school teacher”. They married in 1999 and are both active within the Louisiana Southern Baptist community.
HuffPost reported on Friday that Kelly runs Onward Christian Counseling Services. It dug around the business’s website. It offered a link to its 2017 operating agreement. This states the business operator’s belief that sex is offensive to God if it does not take place between a man and woman married to one another.
It went on to lump homosexuality in with bestiality and incest.
“We believe and the Bible teaches that any form of sexual immorality, such as adultery, fornication, homosexuality, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, pornography or any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God.”
The agreement was signed, in his role as a public notary, by Mike Johnson.
Temperament counseling
Business Insider ran another report into Kelly Johnson’s business yesterday. It says her counseling service divides people into some rather antiquated personality types, loosely based on the teachings of the Greek physician Hippocrates.
So-called “Temperament counseling” splits people into the categories: Melancholy, Choleric, Sanguine, Supine, and Phlegmatic.
The system was devised by Richard and Phyllis Arno, who founded the National Christian Counselors Association in the 1980s. They were inspired by the work of a notorious homophobe called Tim LaHaye.
The National Christian Counselor’s Association encourages therapists and clients to fully engage with their faith, even if it means operating in an unorthodox way.
Kelly Johnson’s website made no explicit mention of offering conversion therapy. However, if it did so, it wouldn’t be against the law in Louisiana. The state has no conversion therapy ban.
It now emerges that Kelly’s website was taken down on Saturday afternoon, a day after the initial HuffPost report.
The Johnsons have not responded to requests for comment or explained why the website disappeared. It’s also unknown if Kelly Johnson will continue to offer her faith-based counseling following her husband’s meteoric political rise to Speaker of the House. She was pretty busy in the two weeks prior to his election on her knees, praying, according to her husband.
Fortunately, before it disappeared into the ether, a screenshot of Kelly’s website was saved to the Web Archive website. Others said taking the website down at this stage was a little too late.
Fear not. Safely stored here… https://t.co/yRadsO7Kt0— Jules Ehrhardt (@ezyjules) October 30, 2023
Too late. You can run, but you can’t hide your extreme views, Mrs. Mikey.— Jim Hagman, Ph.D. 🌝💙🏳️🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@HagmanDr) October 30, 2023
But I thought these people were “proud” of their views?— Tabi the Rabbi #NAFO 🇺🇦 (@TabiBlakemore) October 30, 2023
For those who are unaware: Conversion therapy is abuse. Sending someone to a “Christian counselor” in the hopes that said “counselor” convinces them to stop being gay is conversion therapy.
Wow what a surprise that the Christian Nationalist bigot who spent his career working for Alliance Defending Freedom and spewing hate just so happens to be married to another hateful bigot! Shocking! https://t.co/qJI0wXNdvx— American Atheists (@AmericanAtheist) October 30, 2023
I thought they believed that “god didn’t make mistakes” and “everyone was made perfectly in his image”— The Saurus (@TheSaurus831) October 30, 2023
Jenna Ellis defends Kelly Johnson
Kelly Johnson can perhaps take comfort that one person—besides her husband–supports her. That’s disgraced former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who last week pleaded guilty to election interference charges in Georgia.
In a tweet, Ellis said Kelly’s business was not equating gay sex with bestiality and she shouldn’t have taken down the site.
“The statement is providing examples of ‘any form’ of sexual immorality — not comparing or equating them. Further, it’s accurate. Each of those examples listed are in fact actions the Bible teaches are immoral.”
Related:
Old clip of Jenna Ellis returns to haunt her after she tearfully admits guilt in Trump case
Ellis was warned she might one day regret her defense of Donald Trump.
Mike Johnson defends anti-gay past, but claims he now loves us despite our “lifestyle choices”
Johnson has previously heaped praise on a creationist theme park based on Noah’s Ark.
27 Comments
cuteguy
These cult followers are dangerous. Furthermore their cherry picking is as obvious as their blatant hypocrisy and ignorance. The Bible clearly states that women are second class citizens and cannot teach man. So why is she willing to teach her “therapy” garbage to any man when the Bible clearly states she’s not allowed to. Oh wait, cherry picking.
Mattster
I’ll wait while she provides a biblical citation to prove that “…any attempt to change one’s sex, or disagreement with one’s biological sex, is sinful and offensive to God”.
She is yet another ignorant sanctimonious fool who wishes she could smite anyone she doesn’t like, for whatever reason, and uses the Bible as a prop.
BDAguy
Lest we forget, the husband is second in line to the Presidency, proving again that pure evil exists at the top of our government.
abfab
Hey! Kamala is 2nd in line.
abfab
First!
Kangol2
Abfab, VP Harris is first in line. Fanatic Johnson is second, I think. Yikes!
abfab
Yes, thank you. I would love to see her in the Oval Office god forbid something happens to President Biden.
Mister P
We must do what we can to block their vision for the world. They are sick and hate democracy.
ScottOnEarth
You are so right.
FreddieW
Well, she sounds just like the kind of people I was raised around. I even had that ridiculous Tim LaHaye book on the temperaments and medieval psychology when I was much younger. I still survived, found a partner, and came out. No, they didn’t kill me.
FreddieW
I remember that I identified with the Melancholy temperament. I’m much happier now.
Kangol2
They didn’t kill you but they tormented quite a few people, driving some to suicide. But knowing that you were subjected to this insanity does help me to understand your worldview a bit more, and I say that without sarcasm.
abfab
She looks like the biblical and uptight Eliza Hassleback.
decrans
She was my favorite panelist on ‘The View’ after Sherri Shepherd, Jed Bila, and Meghan McCain.
cuteguy
@decrans if you were a fan of that garbage, what are you doing on this site? Better yet, get into therapy to help with your self hate
abfab
This is not going to be an easy time for this disgustingly bigoted couple. Keep your eyes on them Queerty.
Fahd
More information than I care to know about this woman, but I’m glad others are watching closely.
Just as the Southern Poverty Law Center maintains a list of hate groups, one gay organization or another should systematically follow and list these anti-LGBTQ politicians and their associates.
abfab
Yes. And there are those organizations doing just that.
LumpyPillows
I’m at a loss. I have no idea how this will play out. Deleting the stuff is actually a good thing. It means they aren’t doubling down on it. Still….groan.
abfab
The lawyers made them do it.
Mister P
Kamala is first in line actually.
abfab
Yes, first. And she’d be wonderful.
dre23222
What are you talking? That don’t make any sense
Mister P
There is no problem with people like that existing. It’s when they get into power and want to force their sick religious ideals on everyone that it is a problem.
abfab
All while saying that GOD gives them a pass when they themselves reject those ideals they try to inflict on others. Kelly Johnson….we’re on to you and your wimpy husband.
Kangol2
The more that’s uncovered about Mike Johnson and his extremely homophobic frau, the worse they appear to be in terms of religious extremism.
Johnson is tied to the “Seven Mountains” Christian Dominionists, among other frightening coalitions, and he demonstrated in 2020 and 2021 that he has zero respect for democracy with his actions to try to help that corrupt psychopath Don the Con steal an election Don the Con lost by 7 million votes, after four years of utter chaos, culminating in a near societal and economic collapse in 2020, with nearly 1 million Americans dead from Covid-19.
And now this religious fanatic is the Speaker of the US House. There are more than enough parallels to the pre-Civil War US and to Weimar Germany, so I hope more Americans wake up ASAP.
dre23222
All of them are gutter trash. Hopefully they can go away and never be heard of again