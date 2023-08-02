Melania’s latest grift is literally the exact same grift as before & Trump supporters keep falling for it

Another day, another Trump grift happening in broad daylight…

New FEC filings released this week show Donald Trump‘s Save America PAC, which has become his primary fundraising and political spending arm since leaving office in 2021, has paid Melania Trump‘s personal stylist, French fashion designer Hervé Pierre Braillard, a whopping $108,000, so far, in the year 2023.

That’s in addition to the $152,500 the PAC paid him last year, bringing the grand total he’s raked in from “styling” the ex-FLOTUS to more than $260,000 in just a year and a half. And it’ all been paid for by Trump’s very own donors, who hope to see him re-elected in 2024.

Adding a layer of ridiculousness to all this is the fact that Melania has yet to actually join her husband on the campaign trail.

Per The New York Times:

While she supports his presidential bid, Mrs. Trump has not appeared on the trail since Mr. Trump announced his campaign in November and did not utter a public word about his effort until May, when she endorsed him in an interview with Fox News Digital. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said. Her absence is a striking difference from the start of the first Trump campaign, when Mrs. Trump, wearing a white strapless dress, descended the golden escalator in front of her husband at his campaign kickoff at Trump Tower.

Insiders say she’s been laying low because she feels betrayed by so many friends, aides, and family members who’ve negative stories about her to the press that she simply doesn’t want to give the tabloids any more fodder.

But based on this most recent FEC filing, it sounds like maybe she’s just been too busy trying on clothes and shoes and other high end accessories… to wear when she eventually decides to hit the campaign trail, of course!

This isn’t the first time Braillard’s exorbitant donor-funded salary has raised eyebrows or made headlines.

Last year, Melania’s office told Women’s Wear Daily that his work “extends to many different fields, not just fashion design” and that his “expertise is utilized for special projects and events.”

Braillard added that his fashion consults with Mrs. Trump only makes up about 5% of the work he does for her and that he also helps with non-fashion projects, including interior design.

“As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion,” Braillard said. “It’s a great honor for me and it is very creative to give my viewpoint on some of these projects.”

But Braillard’s cushy six-figure paycheck could be coming to an end soon.

FEC filings show the Save America PAC has been burning through cash all year, with just $4 million left in the bank after spending $40 million on the ex-president’s personal legal fees over the last eight months.

Trump is currently staring down multiple state and federal charges in various different cases that could potentially land him in prison for the rest of his life.

First, he’s set to go to trial in New York in March to face state charges related to alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Then he has another trial set for May on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Oh, and he recently received a target letter from the DOJ letting him know he’s maybe probably gonna be indicted over his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection as well.

And on top of all that he’s also expected to be indicted in Georgia any day now over his alleged efforts to overturn the presidential election results there in 2020.

Last fall, ABC News reported that a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. had issued subpoenas to several witnesses seeking information related to the formation, fundraising activities, and receipts of monies and expenditures of the Save America PAC.

At the time, the Department of Justice declined to comment on the matter and Trump’s camp didn’t respond to requests.