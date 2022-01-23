Messy white women, Troye Sivan on Shawn Mendes, & a drag queen funeral home

Watch Betty White school Anderson Cooper that time he asked about her love life, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Greg Louganis did a handstand.
@greglouganis Turning 62 in a little over a week 💪🏻 🔥 #handstand #focus #fyp #foryoupage #legend #goat #diving #gymnastics #fitness #athlete #stayfit #slay ♬ Legends Are Made – Sam Tinnesz
Antoni Porowski washed his dog.
@antoni Sorry for making you do this and sorry for reminding everyone about it again now 🐶 #queereye ♬ original sound – Antoni Porowski
Lorelei plugged their drag queen funeral home.
@yes_lorelei We happily serve the LA/ SoCal area 🙂 #lgbtq #gay #slay #drag #dragqueen #fyp #yas #funeralhome ♬ Before I Knew It – Mason Ramsey
Jessica Kellgren-Fozard celebrated her first year with child.
@jessicaoutofthecloset Months of the Year 2021 ♥️ #monthsoftheyear #wonderfulfamily #babytok #dogsofttiktok ♬ months of the year – jess
Dr. Eric Cervini explained the Buggery Act.
@ericcervini QUEER GLOSSARY: THE BUGGERY ACT! #queer #lgbt #history #learnontiktok ♬ original sound – Dr. Eric Cervini
Matteo Lane warned messy white women.
@matteolane Messy white women #comedy #comedian #standupcomedy #standup #gay #matteolane ♬ original sound – MatteoLane
Philaye video chatted on Jack’d.
@philaye Types of Video Chat @jackdapp Guys 📲😂 #fyp #lgbtq #gay #datingapp ♬ original sound – Philaye
A bear lip synced for his life.
@hotbearinva #bearded #bears #gaytok #gay ♬ I Have Nothing – J E F F
Troye Sivan came for Shawn Mendes.
@stevenavocado #gay #gaytok ♬ THE WOMAN WAS TOO STUNNED TO SPEAK – Heliqs
And the snow ruined Jahan’s plans
@sloppyjaloppy1 #mal #midatlanticleather #gay #leathergay #gaytok ♬ Left Outside Alone – Anastacia
2 Comments
SDR94103
Matteo Lane warned messy white women. he’s not even funny.
Doug
Was the Troye Sivan video taken down?