Messy white women, Troye Sivan on Shawn Mendes, & a drag queen funeral home

Watch Betty White school Anderson Cooper that time he asked about her love life, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Greg Louganis did a handstand.

@greglouganis Turning 62 in a little over a week 💪🏻 🔥 #handstand #focus #fyp #foryoupage #legend #goat #diving #gymnastics #fitness #athlete #stayfit #slay ♬ Legends Are Made – Sam Tinnesz

Antoni Porowski washed his dog.

@antoni Sorry for making you do this and sorry for reminding everyone about it again now 🐶 #queereye ♬ original sound – Antoni Porowski

Lorelei plugged their drag queen funeral home.

@yes_lorelei We happily serve the LA/ SoCal area 🙂 #lgbtq #gay #slay #drag #dragqueen #fyp #yas #funeralhome ♬ Before I Knew It – Mason Ramsey

Jessica Kellgren-Fozard celebrated her first year with child.

@jessicaoutofthecloset Months of the Year 2021 ♥️ #monthsoftheyear #wonderfulfamily #babytok #dogsofttiktok ♬ months of the year – jess

Dr. Eric Cervini explained the Buggery Act.

@ericcervini QUEER GLOSSARY: THE BUGGERY ACT! #queer #lgbt #history #learnontiktok ♬ original sound – Dr. Eric Cervini

Matteo Lane warned messy white women.

@matteolane Messy white women #comedy #comedian #standupcomedy #standup #gay #matteolane ♬ original sound – MatteoLane

Philaye video chatted on Jack’d.

@philaye Types of Video Chat @jackdapp Guys 📲😂 #fyp #lgbtq #gay #datingapp ♬ original sound – Philaye

A bear lip synced for his life.

@hotbearinva #bearded #bears #gaytok #gay ♬ I Have Nothing – J E F F

Troye Sivan came for Shawn Mendes.

@stevenavocado #gay #gaytok ♬ THE WOMAN WAS TOO STUNNED TO SPEAK – Heliqs

And the snow ruined Jahan’s plans

@sloppyjaloppy1 #mal #midatlanticleather #gay #leathergay #gaytok ♬ Left Outside Alone – Anastacia