Mexican heartthrob Polo Morín shuts down Ricky Martin’s alleged ex-boyfriend for his antigay remarks

Rising to fame on Mexican soap operas, Polo Morín has seen his career soar to new heights in the last few years with roles on Netflix hits Who Killed Sara? and High Heat.

The 32-year-old hottie is also set appear in Amazon’s upcoming film adaptation of best-selling romance novel Red, White & Royal Blue.

On top of being adorable and a fine actor, Morín’s success is especially welcomed considering the trials and tribulations he had to navigate after being outed and blackmailed following a leak of his nude photos.

As a proud member of the queer community, Morín is a staunch defender of LGBTQ+ rights and not intimidated to call out disinformation and injustice when he sees it, even if it means clapping back at a fellow Mexican star.

In the last few days, Morín has gotten into a war of words with former actor turned ultra-conservative nut job Eduardo Verástegui over his controversial statements linking pedophilia with homosexuality.

Verástegui, who enjoyed a brief moment in the Hollywood spotlight starring in Jennifer Lopez‘s “Ain’t That Funny” video in 2001 and alongside Sofia Vergara in the 2003 rom-com Chasing Papi, has since become a right-wing troll who campaigns for MAGA loons and routinely spews anti-LGBTQ vitriol on social media.

On Monday, the 48-year-old failed actor went on his latest homophobic rant by sharing a baseless tweet in Spanish that translated to: “Without a doubt, homosexuality is linked to pedophilia.”

Morin was not having any of it and set him, er, straight, while also alluding to Verástegui’s rumored past sexual behavior.

Si es que ese fue TU caso cuando “eras” homosexual, se queda sólo en eso: TU experiencia PERSONAL DELICTIVA.

No lo convierte en una generalidad.

Ojalá un día encuentres la paz que tanto dices haber encontrado y ya no tengas que seguir tratando de “condenar” a los demás. https://t.co/ytBSw9IV41 — Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin) April 11, 2023

“If that was YOUR case when you “were” homosexual, it only remains in that: YOUR CRIMINAL PERSONAL experience. It does not make it a generality,” Morin wrote. “Hopefully one day you will find the peace that you say you have found so you no longer have to keep trying to “condemn” others.”

Say what?!

Yes, Morín appeared to be making reference to the decades-longs rumors that Verastegui was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Ricky Martin back in the day.

While Versategui has denied the reports, the story made the rounds in Spanish-language media and still remains a topic of interest for many.

Verástegui didn’t let Morín’s response – or anyone else’s – stop his disinformation and double downed with another tweet that translated to: “It seems that a lot of people are uncomfortable with the FACTS. More and more boys are abused and sexually trafficked in Mexico and in the world. And now it turns out that those who rape them are not gay and, moreover, pedophiles.”

Morín then countered with his own “real facts.”

Hechos REALES: La PEDOFILIA es un TRASTORNO psiquiátrico, la orientación sexual NO.



Hechos REALES: la iglesia católica es la institución con mayor número de abusos sexuales a NIÑOS Y NIÑAS…

Entonces, en tu propia lógica, TÚ estás vinculado con la pedofilia, ¿no?



COHERENCIA. https://t.co/xwAvEudiAX — Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin) April 12, 2023

“PEDOPHILIA is a psychiatric DISORDER, sexual orientation is NOT. REAL FACTS: The Catholic Church is the institution with the highest number of sexual abuse of BOYS AND GIRLS… So, by your own logic, YOU are linked to pedophilia, right? COHERENCE.”

Morín wasn’t alone in expressing disdain for the problematic comments as many of Verástegui’s own followers flooded his feed with a repudiation of his words.

While Versategui, who is now working toward grooming Mexico into the next MAGA colony, has continued to lash out against drag queens, the trans community, and reproductive rights, he seemed to backtrack somewhat after a follower asked if he thought all gays were pedophiles.

“Only those who have sex with underage men,” Versategui responded in a tweet on Wednesday.

Although Morín hasn’t commented further on Versategui’s haterade, on Thursday he shared a tweet espousing the joy of muting people on social media.

La PAZ que da el botón de “SILENCIAR”.

Siguen hable y hable y uno ni se entera. — Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin) April 13, 2023

“The PEACE that gives the “SILENCE” button. They keep talking and talking and you don’t even know.”

Amen, sis!

