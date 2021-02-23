Michael Henry savages gaybaiting straight influencers in latest video

Well, it’s about time somebody said something.
Comedian Michael Henry has just released his latest video: a corrosive indictment of straight men who gaybait on social media.
The video finds Henry alongside comedian Jeremy D. Howard happening on a pair of male bodybuilder influencers. While both don’t mind the initial show, Henry and Howard differ on their views when it comes to the appropriateness of straight men engaging in homoeroticism for money.
“You should see how close they all get on his OnlyFans,” Howard says while watching said influencers work out.
“He looks amazing, but he’s a classic gaybaiter,” Henry points out.
“They’re homiesexuals,” Howard explains. “Homies that like to push the limits of their friendship together.”
“If they are married to women and identify as heterosexual, how could you think that what they’re doing is anything but a grift or a scam?” Henry screeches.
He does have a point.
The debate continues, though Henry points out that “If you want to try and make a trend or a brand or a business out of coping homos into the mystery of ‘am I gay? or am I not. Who knows?’ To me, I think that is kind of tacky.”
Ultimately Henry & Howard decide to go for tacos. That’s probably a better use of funds than donating to a straight, gaybaiting OnlyFans star. Just sayin’.
Donston
I’m realizing that “queer baiting” isn’t just about being a “straight” identifying person who uses homo-eroticism or “queer appeal”. You can be all over the spectrum and embrace whatever identities and still bait. There are many who use their dimensions, fluidity or whatever forms of “queerness” or “open-mindedness” for money/attention/validation but otherwise couldn’t care less about “gay” or “queer” issues. There are many who use “queerness” to give themselves some edge or individuality. Thus, turning it into an ego boost or about sensationalism. While a lot of people use non straight identities or vagueness simply so they won’t get accused of “baiting” but are still “straight” or “mostly ‘straight”. Identities are a choice and people use identities and presented behaviors to sculpt whatever image, especially as far as social media is concerned. However, there will always be people who will pay attention or even pay as long as their fantasies indulged. This site posting such as article comes off hypocritical though.
WSnyder
A Fool and his Money are soon Parted
gregg2010
The site posting such an article is not at all hypocritical. Gay “baiting,” on the other hand, is completely hypocritical. If you want to be scammed by a straight guy’s homoerotica, go right ahead. After all, it’s all about the fantasy, right?