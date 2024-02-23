MLB’s scandalous see-through pants are continuing to cause problems at spring training

Nothing to see here. Just a totally normal picture of Casey Schmitt. ? pic.twitter.com/JvsDIQEiQu — Niko ? (@NLabendeira) February 22, 2024

When looking at photos from MLB Spring Training, parental discretion is advised.

Earlier this week, we covered the controversy over MLB’s new player uniforms. Nike, the league’s official uniform provider, decided to change the model this year. The sports apparel giant says the new threads are more breathable.

But they’re also…see-through.

Yup! Batter Cover up!

It’s insane how cheap the MLB pants are now. Fanatics what are we doing, we can see his jersey tucked in through his pants ? pic.twitter.com/GwwGfYbZY5 — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) February 21, 2024

As you can see, players’ underwear is now fully visible, but the problem goes beyond seeing tucked in jerseys and compression shorts.

Fans can now catch a glimpse of what their favorite ballplayers are packing. It looks like San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt, for example, is going to start every at-bat this season with a two-ball advantage.

Casey Schmitt, San Francisco Giants #10



Bats: R

Throws: R

Hangs: R pic.twitter.com/k11w3gYqEe — zack (@2beers2trumpets) February 22, 2024

The Nike-generated, Fanatics-produced uniforms debuted at last year’s All-Star Game. They’re supposed to be lighter, but they also look a lot cheaper.

Enlarged, stitched player names are out, and small letters are in. While authentic MLB jerseys retail for hundreds of dollars, the new designs look like they were found in the bargain bin.

Complaints are so universal, the Fanatics’ customer service team is already making amends with displeased players and customers.

It appears that Seattle Mariners infielder Michael Chavis is eligible for a refund, if he so chooses.

lmao Fanatics' new jerseys are so trash that their customer service team is responding "oops, that looks wrong, please contact us so we can replace your screwed-up jersey order" not realizing they're replying to… a photo of an actual MLB player's actual MLB uniform pic.twitter.com/LXQSRLXdHK — ?att (@matttomic) February 21, 2024

This is what the back of the white jerseys look like with the new template. Players are pretty unhappy. Miles Mikolas says they also don’t fit right; pants are no longer as customized, and the fabric is a very different consistency.



“They look cheap,” another player said. pic.twitter.com/UoH4vVHTfd — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 13, 2024

While the amateur-looking tops are bad enough, the real crisis is down below. The head of the MLB Players’ Association, Tony Clark, says players feel naked.

“A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through. It’s been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn’t seem to make as much sense as you would like it,” he told reporters, via ESPN.

“Universal concern is the pant,” he added.

As Los Angeles Angels reliever Carlos Estévez put it: “When I wear my pants, I feel like I’m wearing someone else’s pants.”

Such as…a gay adult film star’s? Spring Training is meant for players to prepare for the upcoming season. But this poor San Diego Padres player looks like he’s ready for a starring role in a Corbin Fisher film.

Flexibility, as always, will be key.

FANATICS IS GOING TO HELL LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/4hpl1mOXIz — IcyVert (@IcyVert) February 22, 2024

In a statement released Thursday, Nike failed to address the issue at hand.

“We always put the athlete at the center of everything we do. We worked closely with MLB players, teams and the league to create the most advanced uniforms in the history of MLB which are lighter and more flexible,” the company said.

“The quality and the performance of our product is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work with MLB, the players and our manufacturing partner to address player uniforms.”

Nike’s response is so tone deaf, it’s fair to wonder whether there is another motive at play. After years of declining fan interest, perhaps MLB is looking to reach new demos.

Gay baseball fans, for one, aren’t complaining about the skimpy look. Does Derek Jeter want to try on his teammate’s gold thong again?

That’ll put our butts in the seats.

i love baseball pic.twitter.com/qWg6DFRO6a — chris kreider respecter (@jonmoxIeys) February 22, 2024

This is a renaissance for gay baseball fans — Emcee (@mrpolicywonk) February 22, 2024

MLB: You sew those new uniform pants yet?

Fanatics: Sure did boss, real fuckin sexy just like you asked.

MLB: what https://t.co/9Nj2ohmHdM — Stu (@RandBallsStu) February 22, 2024

With the regular season still roughly six weeks away, Nike and Fanatics have plenty of time to adjust their new models. But one thing is for certain: we’ve never been more ready for a new season to begin!

Play ball… literally!

2024 MLB All Star Jerseys with Fanatics in charge pic.twitter.com/EOz0WXyPYL — Joey (@DJLeMVP) February 22, 2024

If Fanatics was doing uniforms for the 1976 White Sox. pic.twitter.com/tetbZ1xQNg — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) February 21, 2024