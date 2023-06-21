Move over, Melania! There appears to be a new woman in Donald Trump’s life & she’s coming for everything

Melania Trump is Donald Trump‘s third wife and has been married to him longer than any other person, for a total of 18 years. But rumor has it another woman has begun encroaching on her territory.

A source tells People that former TV news personality/Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial loser Kari Lake has all but moved into Mar-a-Lago.

“Kari Lake is there every night,” the source says. “She’s there all the time. There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”

We can’t help but wonder if it’s the same suite where Trump stored those 100+ classified documents he was just indicted for and is now facing 37 criminal charges over, including violating the Espionage Act.

This is a visual representation of Donald Trump's contempt for our democracy, for America's national security, and for YOU: pic.twitter.com/ovBpTrDMoW — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 9, 2023

The source adds that the ex-president makes most of his public appearances at Mar-a-Lago “on the weekends,” having dinner in the club dining room and then, afterwards, playing DJ from a playlist he curates himself.

Meanwhile, the source notes, Melania, who met Trump while he was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples, keeps a low profile, usually only eating with him on Saturdays and otherwise keeping to herself.

Another source told People recently that Lake, who was endorsed by Trump in her failed bid for governor and has since bent over backwards to stay in his good graces, is angling to be his 2024 running mate.

“She is working the deal,” the person said. “She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona.”

This is a real photo of Kari Lake vacuuming the red carpet before meeting Donald Trump.



A member of Kari team told us she insisted on personally making sure the carpet was spotless out of “respect for the office of the President of the United States.”



This is servant leadership pic.twitter.com/FNzduy223x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2022

She has also inked a book deal with Don Jr.’s publishing house, Winning Team Publishing, and will release her memoir Unafraid: Just Getting Started later this month.

The book is all about “the sabotaged Arizona election of 2022” that Lake lost fair and square after running a disastrous campaign that focused more on drag queens and imaginary election fraud than it did on actual issues that voters care about.

.@karilake is just getting started.



Pre-order her new book today at https://t.co/ztsHZ75iAL! pic.twitter.com/vTWQvsGjIC — Winning Team Publishing (@WinningTeamPub) June 16, 2023

How Melania feels about another woman possibly getting cozy with her 77-year-old husband and perhaps even taking up residency in the same building as him is unclear, but we’re guessing she must not care all that much considering the level of interest she’s shown in his latest presidential campaign and mounting legal troubles.

The ex-FLOTUS didn’t bother to attend her husband’s arraignment last week (rumor has it she was getting her hair blown out at the Mar-a-Lago spa at the time), nor has she gone to any of his post-court speeches or publicly commented on his court battles.

Ha! Melania reportedly was having her hair done while her husband was being arrested and booked!! ?? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 13, 2023

She also hasn’t played an active role in his campaign, aside from two brief public appearances months ago and an unconvincing Fox News interview in which she said it would be a “privilege” to serve as first lady again.

Insiders have said Melania “remains cool and aloof and prefers to go about her business” as her husband’s world implodes around him, adding, “She doesn’t want anything to do with any of it.”

Meanwhile, Lake appears to be doing anything and everything she can to keep Trump’s attention and her name in the headlines. In addition to purportedly moving into Mar-a-Lago, last week, she was featured in a right-wing country rock anthem titled “81 Million Votes, My A**” with a group called The Truth Bombers that briefly charted on iTunes.