Move over, Melania! There appears to be a new woman in Donald Trump’s life & she’s coming for everything

Melania Trump is Donald Trump‘s third wife and has been married to him longer than any other person, for a total of 18 years. But rumor has it another woman has begun encroaching on her territory.
A source tells People that former TV news personality/Arizona’s 2022 gubernatorial loser Kari Lake has all but moved into Mar-a-Lago.
“Kari Lake is there every night,” the source says. “She’s there all the time. There’s a suite there that she practically lives in.”
We can’t help but wonder if it’s the same suite where Trump stored those 100+ classified documents he was just indicted for and is now facing 37 criminal charges over, including violating the Espionage Act.
The source adds that the ex-president makes most of his public appearances at Mar-a-Lago “on the weekends,” having dinner in the club dining room and then, afterwards, playing DJ from a playlist he curates himself.
Meanwhile, the source notes, Melania, who met Trump while he was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples, keeps a low profile, usually only eating with him on Saturdays and otherwise keeping to herself.
Another source told People recently that Lake, who was endorsed by Trump in her failed bid for governor and has since bent over backwards to stay in his good graces, is angling to be his 2024 running mate.
“She is working the deal,” the person said. “She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona.”
She has also inked a book deal with Don Jr.’s publishing house, Winning Team Publishing, and will release her memoir Unafraid: Just Getting Started later this month.
The book is all about “the sabotaged Arizona election of 2022” that Lake lost fair and square after running a disastrous campaign that focused more on drag queens and imaginary election fraud than it did on actual issues that voters care about.
How Melania feels about another woman possibly getting cozy with her 77-year-old husband and perhaps even taking up residency in the same building as him is unclear, but we’re guessing she must not care all that much considering the level of interest she’s shown in his latest presidential campaign and mounting legal troubles.
The ex-FLOTUS didn’t bother to attend her husband’s arraignment last week (rumor has it she was getting her hair blown out at the Mar-a-Lago spa at the time), nor has she gone to any of his post-court speeches or publicly commented on his court battles.
She also hasn’t played an active role in his campaign, aside from two brief public appearances months ago and an unconvincing Fox News interview in which she said it would be a “privilege” to serve as first lady again.
Insiders have said Melania “remains cool and aloof and prefers to go about her business” as her husband’s world implodes around him, adding, “She doesn’t want anything to do with any of it.”
Meanwhile, Lake appears to be doing anything and everything she can to keep Trump’s attention and her name in the headlines. In addition to purportedly moving into Mar-a-Lago, last week, she was featured in a right-wing country rock anthem titled “81 Million Votes, My A**” with a group called The Truth Bombers that briefly charted on iTunes.
19 Comments
still_onthemark
She IS married, you know – I had to double-check – so she must leave her husband in Arizona? Maybe he’s enjoying the break!
Anyway, assuming she is Trump’s “type,” he can just rape her and she won’t mind because he’s a “celebrity,” right?
Tad
Plus she has two teenagers, a son and a daughter, with the current husband. Imagine what they’re going through with a mother who is choosing to spend so much time away with one of the most corrupt international mobster and American traitors who ever lived.
Bosch
I thought Trump’s type was Princess Leia on a leash…
abfab
LOL! OMG Bosch!
G-Man
Maybe he is grabbing her by the p&^ssy and she enjoys it!
abfab
She has a pu ssy?
PoetDaddy
Deeply, deeply deplorable all the way around!
Peter
She’s putrid. They deserve each other.
Cam
What a perfect representation of the Republican party if Trump picks her for his running mate, she lost and is rewarded by a VP nod. LOL!!!!!!
abfab
That nasty old raggedy red carpet is disgusting. At least we know this sicko lady likes to suck.
abfab
That top photo of the POS. Priceless. Always looking over his shoulder. We’re all happy knowing that he will be doing just that for the rest of his rabid life.
ShaverC
What’s wrong with you people? If this was a democrat you’d all be saying “yas girl! you do you!” and “respect! so proud of my democrats!”
Bosch
“What’s wrong with you people?”
“Jean-Pierre will not be remembered for anything important. She’s also very terrible at her job.”
Lol.
ShaverC
Bosch, She is. She can’t answer an slightly complicated question with confidence. She stammers and looks frustrated. Jen Psaki, who I also don’t like, actually did a very good job as press secretary because she at least pretended to believe her lies and was very confident.
abfab
ShaveC can’t answer an (sic) slightly complicated question with confidence. ShaverC stammers and looks frustrated.
You’re an idiot.
Bosch
Be that as it may, it doesn’t change the fact they you’re being a hypocrite with your faux outrage.
In an article about Jean-Pierre and Boebert, you side with Boebert.
In an article about Candace Owens and gay people, you side with Candace Owens.
Boebert and Owens, Shaver! There’s no explanation for that other than extreme partisanship.
Tad
I just sold my home in AZ and moved back to the left coast, in part due to the continuation of Ms. Lake’s visibility and influence among the maga mindless therein. She is as scurrilous, corrupt and unbalanced as her deified mobster man and would make a great mate to him if Melania decides to walk.
greekboy
A snatch…er, match made in hell. She is the most castrating woman I’ve ever see. Let em go Melania, each day means another million in your settlement
mildredspierce
MTG must be livid!