Melania purportedly hit the spa during Trump’s arraignment yesterday, wants nothing to do with his legal mess

Ex-president Donald Trump was arraigned for the second time in just two months yesterday and his wife, Melania, couldn’t be bothered to accompany him to the courthouse, despite a Fox News report to the contrary.

Trump, who turns 77 today, is accused of 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations for a grand total of 37 counts. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Now, a source tells People that the ex-FLOTUS is “upset and unhappy” about her husband’s situation and “wishes these legal issues would go away.”

“She doesn’t want anything to do with any of it,” the source says, which tracks with what we’ve observed thus far.

Melania hasn’t attended any of Trump’s recent court appearances (rumor has it she was having her hair done at the Mar-a-Lago spa during his arraignment yesterday, although we can’t confirm whether this is true), nor has she attended any of his post-court speeches or publicly commented in any way about his legal troubles.

“Although her husband feels the legal issues are witch-hunts, she prefers to stay away from making many comments as some of the recent evidence, especially in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, is quite damaging,” the source notes.

Damaging, indeed. Not just for Trump, but also for a “female family member” mentioned in the federal indictment filed against him last week.

According to prosecutors, an unnamed member of the ex-president’s family was involved in decisions about how to handle the classified documents he allegedly stole from the White House. A text message shows the unnamed person directing Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, who is also named in the indictment, on what to do with the boxes.

“Good afternoon, Walt. Happy Memorial Day! I saw you put boxes to POTUS’ room,” the message reads. “Just FYI, and I will tell him as well: not sure how many he wants to take on Friday on the plane. We will NOT have room for them. Plane will be full with luggage. Thank you!”

The indictment doesn’t say who this anonymous female family member is, but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out it’s probably not Ivanka and it’s almost certainly not Tiffany.

This text is quoted in the indictment. Some are wondering who said this.

It's Melania. It's her dialect. pic.twitter.com/HfarFjh7Op — ???? ? ????? (@ClarkADavidson) June 10, 2023

The source tells People that Melania isn’t concerned about being implemented in her husband’s latest legal nightmare since “the recent indictment does not involve her” and instead “remains cool and aloof and prefers to go about her business.”

“While she may feel the evidence is damaging and that he has a rough road ahead, she has lived with other public humiliation for many years, including the sex scandals,” the person notes.

Despite the chaos that surrounds her, they add, “she continues moving ahead. In her own way, she is strong.”

